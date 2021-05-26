Celtic 'hoped manager would be in place' for season ticket launch but admit appointment due 'shortly'

Eddie Howe is believed to be close to an appointment but confirmation of Neil Lennon’s successor is still awaited, though other details for next season are already being released from Parkhead.

Pre-season plans including two home friendlies with Preston North End and West Ham have been announced, plus a nine-day training camp in Wales which will incorporate three closed-door matches.

The manager announcement is anticipated “shortly” the club added in revealing the season ticket renewal packs for the new campaign have also been announced, with prices frozen from last season and all existing season ticket holders granted a £50 retail voucher to acknowledge their “phenomenal commitment during such a difficult year”.

Celtic Park (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS)

Next year’s briefs will also include the opening European fixture and access to the Preston friendly – either in person or via the Passport to Paradise online streaming service.

The seats were launched on Wednesday, but the club conceded they had hoped to have the new first team coach in place to unveil the new offer.

Instead a website statement explained: “We had hoped to have announced the manager before providing this update, and we do intend to finalise the appointment of the next Celtic manager shortly, however we have been encouraged by the recent announcement of crowds at sporting events across Scotland this summer.

"Whilst we cannot guarantee any supporter return to Celtic Park at this stage, with our first home match of the new season being on Saturday, July 17, we must now begin the renewal process to allow us to prepare for a phased and safe return for our supporters.”

Eddie Howe is believed to be close to the Celtic role. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

It added: “We are encouraged by the recent announcement of crowds at sporting events across Scotland this summer including at Hampden, Murrayfield and on Glasgow Green. Celtic has been at the forefront of the effort to get our supporters back with us and now as we return to normality we are preparing to welcome you home to Celtic Park.”

New season tickets include 21 home league matches, digital programmes plus discounts on various club activities as well as the additional European qualifier and friendly.

