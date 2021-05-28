Celtic manager odds latest as Ange Postecoglou is new favourite following Eddie Howe bombshell
Yokohama F Marinos boss Ange Postecoglou has emerged as the new frontrunner for the Celtic managerial vacancy following Eddie Howe’s decision to turn down the opportunity to succeed Neil Lennon.
Greek-born Postecoglou, who has also taken charge of Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, and the Australian national team, is priced at 1/1 with SkyBet and is the current favourite following the Howe bombshell.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke, former Nice and Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, and Hibs head coach Jack Ross also feature among the possible new managers.
