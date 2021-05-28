A genreal view of Celtic Park

Celtic manager odds latest as Ange Postecoglou is new favourite following Eddie Howe bombshell

Yokohama F Marinos boss Ange Postecoglou has emerged as the new frontrunner for the Celtic managerial vacancy following Eddie Howe’s decision to turn down the opportunity to succeed Neil Lennon.

By Patrick McPartlin
Friday, 28th May 2021, 4:44 pm

Greek-born Postecoglou, who has also taken charge of Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, and the Australian national team, is priced at 1/1 with SkyBet and is the current favourite following the Howe bombshell.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke, former Nice and Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, and Hibs head coach Jack Ross also feature among the possible new managers.

1. Ange Postecoglou - 1/1

Currently with Yokohama F Marinos in Japan, the Greek-born coach has had spells managing Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, and the Australia national team

Photo: Matt Roberts

Buy photo

2. Steve Clarke - 4/1

The Scotland manager has the small matter of Euro 2020 in front of him at the moment but is currently second favourite to succeed Neil Lennon

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Buy photo

3. Lucien Favre - 11/2

Swiss coach has managed some big teams including Hertha Berlin, Borussia Monchengladbach, Nice, and Borussia Dortmund

Photo: Lars Baron

Buy photo

4. Jack Ross - 13/2

Hibs boss led his side to a first third-pace finish since 2005 and the last four of both cup competitions in his first full season in charge

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group / SFA

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3