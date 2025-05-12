Both Aberdeen and Celtic have injury issues ahead of Wednesday's game at Pittodrie. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Aberdeen vs Celtic injury news: 6 out with Brendan Rodgers missing key trio for clash at Pittodrie

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th May 2025, 14:51 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Aberdeen v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Celtic will look to break the 90 point barrier when they travel to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership this Wednesday at Pittodrie (kick off: 8pm).

Already crowned champions for the fourth successive year, Brendan Rodgers warmed up for the final week of the league season with an impressive 3-1 win over in-form Hibs on Saturday, with Nicolas Kuhn, Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda all finding the target at Celtic Park.

As for hosts Aberdeen, Jimmy Thelin’s side will be licking their wounds after a dominant second-half performance from Rangers saw them thumped 4-0 at Ibrox on Sunday, with a response required if they are to nab third place in the Scottish Premiership come season end.

Viewed as warm-up for this month’s Scottish Cup final later this month, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news ahead of the clash at Pittodrie:

Continues to be a troubled be an eye injury that has sidelined him over the last few weeks.

1. Sivert Heltne Nilsen - Aberdeen - DOUBT

Continues to be a troubled be an eye injury that has sidelined him over the last few weeks.

Will miss out on the visit to Pittodrie with a hamstring injury, as he battles to be fit for the Scottish Cup final at the end of the season.

2. Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic - OUT

Will miss out on the visit to Pittodrie with a hamstring injury, as he battles to be fit for the Scottish Cup final at the end of the season.

A leg injury has ended the striker's season prematuely.

3. Ester Sokler - Aberdeen - OUT

A leg injury has ended the striker's season prematuely.

The Portuguese forward is out for around six to nine months with a ruptured ACL.

4. Jota - Celtic - OUT

The Portuguese forward is out for around six to nine months with a ruptured ACL.

