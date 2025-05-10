I do a lot of unnoticed work for Celtic - but I get it despite pressure

Irish striker happy with contribution as he moves closer to his targets

Celtic striker Adam Idah is happy with his contribution to the team despite some fan grumbles about his performances.

The 24-year-old Irish striker made his loan move from Norwich City a permanent arrangement in a reported £9 million deal last summer and took his goal tally to 19 for the season by netting in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Hibs in the Premiership.

However, the forward continues to provoke debate among the Celtic support, with some fans quick to criticise him for his chance conversion rate.

Adam Idah took his goal tally for the season to 19 against Hibs. | SNS Group

Idah is comfortable with how he is doing in his first full season at Celtic and hopes to break through the 20-goal mark for Brendan Rodgers’ men before the campaign is out, with a good chance of a domestic treble when they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final on May 24.

“It’s been a really good season so far,” said Idah, “I’m on 19 goals now, which is really good. It’s been on my mind to get 20 for the season, so I’m on track for that. I’m in good form and it’s been good.

“I’ve said it before, for the minutes I’ve played to get 19 goals is unbelievable. A lot of people forget that I’m confident in myself. There’s a lot of things I feel that I do for the team that helps a lot. So I’m really pleased with how my season’s going.”

Idah never loses Celtic faith

Idah missed a couple of good chances for Celtic before netting on the stroke of half time against Hibs. Asked if he feared it wasn’t going to be his day, the hitman responded: “No, I didn’t. It can be frustrating, but at the end of the day if I’m not making runs, if I’m not getting the shots away, I’m not going to score. It’s just about that consistency.

“I might’ve been offside a couple of times. But if I don’t make the runs, then I don’t get that goal. I have to keep going. I’ve seen the last couple of games, people have said I should be scoring last week. But if I’m not there I can’t score. That’s my job, to keep doing the same things and eventually it will come off.”

Asked if a lot of what he does for Celtic go unnoticed, Idah continued: “Yes, 100 per cent. I work with the analyst and a lot of the staff, and there’s a lot of things I feel I can bring to the game. Some unselfish runs that I make that will create space for other players.

Adam Idah hopes to hit the 20-goal mark for Celtic. | SNS Group

“A lot of that does go unnoticed, and I get it. Fans aren’t going to be looking at that, they want to see goals. But I’m here to help the team and at the end of the day it’s a big bonus when I do score.

“There’s going to be pressure. But I can deal with that. No matter where you’re at there’s always going to be pressure. Being at such a big club there’s such a big expectation. It can be tough at times. But I think this is my fifth or sixth season and I’ve been through a lot.

“For me, it’s just about staying consistent and scoring goals. Nineteen goals this season has gone a bit unnoticed. But for me it’s just about keep going and trying to finish the season on a high.”

Kyogo-Maeda Celtic comparisons

Idah’s returns and style of play are often unfairly compared to two of the clubs most prolific forwards in recent times in the shape of Japanese duo Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda.

“Obviously, Daizen and Kyogo are unbelievable at what they do,” said Idah. “But they are totally different players. And like I touched on before, a lot of my game goes unnoticed.

“The runs that I make can drag a defender out of position and make the space for others. It does go unnoticed. It can be frustrating at times, but at the end of the day it’s helping the team. I we are winning games and I’m helping that then happy days.”

Adam Idah has the support of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. | SNS Group

Crucially, Idah has the support of his manager Rodgers, who is more than happy with what he gives to his team. Asked what the backing of his gaffer means to him, Idah added: “Unbeleivable. I’ve had it before when it’s been the opposite way and it can affect you. But training every week and having the backing of not just the manager, everyone else and the players have been fantastic for me.