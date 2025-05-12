How to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic could smash through the 90 points barrier when they travel to Aberdeen in the their final away game of the Scottish Premiership season at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have already secured a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title, but Wednesday’s game at Aberdeen will serve as a test run for both sides ahead of their meeting in the Scottish Cup final later this month.

Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen still hope of a third-placed finish, however, with the Dons just three points behind Hibs as they approach the final two games of the campaign.

Supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK and abroad will be able to do so, with several ways that you can keep up with the game from the first whistle to the last:

Match Details

Date and Time: Wednesday 13 May 2025. Kick-off at 8pm.

Wednesday 13 May 2025. Kick-off at 8pm. Venue: Pittodrie, Aberdeen, Scotland.

What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?

While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.

This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

Aberdeen vs Celtic TV Details

As this game has been chosen for live broadcast coverage, it will be available to watch on subscription channel ​Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 7pm. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Sky Sports will stream the game via the SkyGo app.

Global Coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both club’s official service, with RedTV and CelticTV broadcasting the game live, for those subscribed to the service.

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Argentina: Disney+ Premium Argentina

Bulgaria: Ring.bg, Voyo Sport

Croatia: MAXtv To Go, Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Estonia: Go3 Extra Sports, EstoniaGo3 Sport 2

Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

Italy: Como

Latvia: Go3 Extra Sports Latvia, Go3 Sport 2

Lithuania: Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania, Go3 Sport 2

Mexico: Disney+ Premium Mexico

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Romania: Digi Sport 3 Romania

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

USA: Paramount+

Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.

Aberdeen vs Celtic audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via RedsTV and/or CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.

Aberdeen vs Celtic highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel with the programme starting at 10.40pm on Wednesday evening.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Updates