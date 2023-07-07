Scottish Premiership clubs are continuing to work towards the new league season with on-field and off-field preparation. Some sides have travelled abroad for a warm-weather training camp, while others have already played a number of friendlies with competitive games beginning on a week on Saturday with the Viaplay Cup group stages. Away from the pitch managers and sporting directors are making tweaks to the squad with a couple of clubs yet to sign anyone. As for individuals from last season, there are a number of players who are still without a club...

Aiden McGeady

It was a frustrating time at Easter Road for the former Celtic star. He arrived from Sunderland but sustained an ankle injury before the start of the league season. When he returned he showed glimpses of the talent everyone knows he has, helping Hibs put together a six-game unbeaten run in the league. However, his season would end at the start of the month when he picked up a hamstring issue. Now 37, McGeady believes he still has plenty to give in a playing sense while is also looking to the future with regards to coaching.

Steven Fletcher

Few did more to try to prevent Dundee United from being relegated than the experienced striker. He finished the top scorer with ten and led the line throughout the campaign as the team’s focal point. He signed a two-year deal at Tannadice but didn't envisage dropping into the Championship. It was confirmed last month that he would leave the club and is now available. St Mirren and Motherwell have been linked as well as Fleetwood Town. Last season showed he would be a more than useful signing for many clubs, providing an old fashioned target man option, while he played consistently.

Alan Power

The Irishman has been a familiar combative midfield presence in the Scottish Premiership in recent years. Seen by many as someone who runs about, puts his foot in and disrupts the game, those who watched him on a regular basis will note his underrated ability in possession. The type of individual who can thrive in the harum scarum nature of the Premiership midfield battles.

Peter Pawlett

Alfredo Morelos is yet to sign for a new club since leaving Rangers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It has been a frustrating past couple of seasons for the midfielder. He missed most of last season through injury after the 21/22 campaign ended early for him due to an Achilles issue. The 32-year-old would offer teams versatility in midfield and attack, directness and a dribbling quality.

David Wotherspoon

The decision by St Johnstone to let the midfielder leave wasn't one which went down well with the club’s fans. In fact, some are still feeling bamboozled by it. A modern-day club legend with two Scottish Cups and a League Cup success for his boyhood club. His influence wasn't as strong last season due to injuries but the feeling held by many is that he still had plenty to offer the Perth Saints. Currently with Canada as they prepare for their Gold Cup quarter-final against America. He represented the Canadians at the World Cup in Qatar.

Curtis Main

Max Johnston left Motherwell after his breakthrough campaign and has been linked with clubs in England and Europe. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

At times a maligned figure but in reality an effective Scottish Premiership forward. His spell at Aberdeen didn’t go well with seven goals in 42 appearances and he would leave midway through the second season for a return to English football. But he provided both Motherwell and St Mirren with an important focal point. Last campaign saw him hit nine goals, including a double at Celtic Park and an excellent strike in a win over Aberdeen. But more than that he epitomised Stephen Robinson’s side. Hard-running, excellent work rate and a nightmare to play against.

Gary Mackay-Steven

The winger's return to Scottish football wasn't impactful as hoped by the player or Hearts. He joined the Jam Tarts midway through the 2020/21 season when the side were in the Championship after a spell in MLS with New York City. In his first full campaign, with the team in the Premiership, he contributed goals and assists but was largely inconsistent. Last season was a difficult one with the former Aberdeen and Dundee United star missing the majority through injury. It will be interesting to see where he heads next.

Max Johnston

Gary Mackay-Steven got a guard of honour from his Hearts team-mates after it was announced he would be leaving the club. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

One of the most intriguing names on the list due to the number and variety of teams who have been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old. Last season was his breakthrough at Motherwell after a loan spell with Cove Rangers in the first part of the campaign. He emerged as a key figure, alongside Kevin van Veen, under Stuart Kettlewell as the Steelmen went from relegation battlers to a comfortable mid-table finish. Given freedom as a wing-back he scored three and provided three assists. He also earned Scotland Under-21 recognition. A number of Championship sides are keen while there have been links with Italy’s Torino and Sporting CP of Portugal.

Alfredo Morelos