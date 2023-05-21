All Sections
St Mirren reveal Celtic player who was deliberately targeted in 2-2 draw - 'it's not something you would ignore'

Curtis Main has revealed that St Mirren deliberately targeted Tomoki Iwata ahead of their 2-2 draw with Celtic.

By Graeme Macpherson
Published 21st May 2023, 22:30 BST
 Comment

The Japanese midfielder was redeployed in central defence but looked unconvincing, especially up against Main whose greater physical attributes saw him win the battle on his way to plundering a double.

Celtic have looked shaky at the back in their last two games with Cameron Carter-Vickers out for the season and St Mirren sensed a vulnerability and looked to exploit it.

“Obviously it’s not somewhere where he [Iwata] is used to playing – he’s certainly not their usual first-choice centre half,” said Main. “I had a look at that beforehand and thought I need to test him, I need to play on that. It’s not something you would just ignore. I think anyone would do that.

St Mirren's Curtis Main celebrates scoring his second in the 2-2 draw at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)St Mirren's Curtis Main celebrates scoring his second in the 2-2 draw at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
“I was trying to stay central and occupy the two centre halves rather than what I’ve done previously which is to work more outside of the central zone. We managed to exploit them a little bit by me doing that, staying central and getting us up the pitch.”

Main struck the post in the second half after another Iwata slip as he tried in vain to become the first opposition player to net a league hat-trick at Celtic Park since 1983.

He added: “I didn’t know that [statistic] but I had the same conversation with the manager and said, ‘nobody comes here and scores a hat-trick’. So I’m obviously a bit frustrated with that having had good chances as well in the second half.

“I looked across and saw Greg Kiltie breaking his neck trying to get into the box but I didn’t think I could square it to him. I just thought I had to aim for the far post and hit it with pace. It’s beat the keeper but unfortunately bounced off the post.”

Main is expected to leave St Mirren when his contract expires but suggested it might not be a fait accompli.

“Me and the manager are speaking now. I’ve enjoyed my time here. If there’s something we can work out then I’d be open to that.”

