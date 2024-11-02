With both Celtic and Aberdeen unbeaten going into the game, few could have anticipated Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final would end in such a one-sided fashion.

A Daizen Maeda hat-trick, coupled with strikes from Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn, handed Brendan Rodgers’ side a scintillating 6-0 win at Hampden Park,

One of the most anticipated games of the season, the game suffered a 15-minute delay due to a lack of visibility from pyrotechnics in the ground - but it didn’t stop Celtic from dominating the tie throughout.

Despite seeing their side suffer their first domestic defeat of the campaign, the Aberdeen fans maintained their sense of pride at Hampden Park, cheering their team on right until the final seconds of the game,

Here are 26 of the best photos of Celtic and Aberdeen fans during, before and after the Hoops 6-0 win over the Dons on Saturday. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

