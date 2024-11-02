Here are 26 of the best photo of Celtic and Aberdeen fans at the Premier Sports Cup semi-final a Hampden Park. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
26 best pics of Celtic and Aberdeen fans during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 23:09 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 23:19 BST

Here are the 26 best fan photos from Celtic 6-0 Aberdeen at Hampden Park this weekend.

With both Celtic and Aberdeen unbeaten going into the game, few could have anticipated Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final would end in such a one-sided fashion.

A Daizen Maeda hat-trick, coupled with strikes from Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn, handed Brendan Rodgers’ side a scintillating 6-0 win at Hampden Park,

One of the most anticipated games of the season, the game suffered a 15-minute delay due to a lack of visibility from pyrotechnics in the ground - but it didn’t stop Celtic from dominating the tie throughout.

Despite seeing their side suffer their first domestic defeat of the campaign, the Aberdeen fans maintained their sense of pride at Hampden Park, cheering their team on right until the final seconds of the game,

Here are 26 of the best photos of Celtic and Aberdeen fans during, before and after the Hoops 6-0 win over the Dons on Saturday. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Celtic fans enjoy the atmosphere before the game.

1. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Celtic fans before a Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park, on November 02, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic fans enjoy the atmosphere before the game. | SNS Group

An Aberdeen fan during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Celtic and Aberdeen.

2. Come on Aberdeen

An Aberdeen fan during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Celtic and Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Celtic fans before the game.

3. Thumbs up

Celtic fans before the game. | SNS Group

A young Aberdeen fan shows off his colours at Hampden Park.

4. Flying the flag

A young Aberdeen fan shows off his colours at Hampden Park. | SNS Group

