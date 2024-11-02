In-form Scotland striker's resurgence cut short as concern mounts over another injury

Former Scotland Under-21 striker has been in good form for Darmstadt

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish striker Fraser Hornby has been left to sweat over the extent of yet another injury after the 25-year-old was taken off less than half-an-hour into Darmstadt’s 5-1 win over Greuther Furth.

Hornby’s career so far has been punctuated by injuries but having battled back to full fitness this season, the ex-Scotland Under-21 internationalist had become a regular starter for the German Bundesliga II outfit, scoring four goals in ten appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under contract with Darmstadt until the summer of 2027 after moving there from Oostende last year, the former Everton youth - who spent half-a-season on loan at Aberdeen in 2021 - was sidelined for most of the 2023/24 campaign due to an ankle issue. And there are now fears that he may have suffered another ankle blow following a heavy challenge just minutes into the home match with Greuther Furth.

Fraser Hornby (No 9) has been in good form for Darmstady this season. | Getty Images

Hornby went down in the 25th minute after a strong challenge from an opposition defender and while he tried to play on, he was eventually replaced four minutes later by Fynn Lakenmacher.

After scoring ten goals in 18 appearances for Scotland Under-21s between 2018 and 2020, Hornby was once regarded as one of the country’s brightest prospects. A move to French Ligue 1 side Reims from Everton four years ago did not go according to plan, but his recent form in Germany will not have gone unnoticed by Scotland boss Steve Clarke given his lack of options at No 9.