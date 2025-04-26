Celtic reaction: most decorated Celt to visit club legend after usurping him in record books

Winger questions ‘beyond him’ comment on milestone day

James Forrest plans to visit Bobby Lennox in the next few days having usurped the Lisbon Lion as Celtic’s most decorated player of all time.

The winger played the final 25 minutes of Celtic’s 5-0 win over Dundee United as the Parkhead club secured their fourth consecutive Premiership title.

Forrest, who made his debut in 2010, has now won 13 league titles and 26 major honours in total, taking him one above Lennox, who is now 81-years-old. Of course, Lennox does have a European Cup badge to mark him out as extra special.

Winger James Forrest has now won 26 major honours with Celtic (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I’ve met him a few times, aye," said Forrest, with reference to his fellow Celtic legend. “I think he is not keeping so great just now. I will plan to go and see him this week as well. I have obviously met him a few times at games.” Forrest was asked how it felt to have now gone beyond such a revered Celtic player.

“You say beyond him, at this club it is not one player or two players, it is so many players,” he replied. “It is the fans, the staff you don’t see behind the scenes as well. There are so many people you can credit. I have met his family and they are all so humble. I think that stands you in good stead as a player coming through.”

Forrest turns 34 this summer and has one more year left on his contract. He can pick up yet another honour in the next few weeks in next month’s Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen. But he knows skipper Callum McGregor is already in close pursuit for the title of most decorated Celt.

