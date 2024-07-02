There’s no doubting that Celtic are one of the most well supported clubs on the planet and have fans from all four corners of the world.

The beginning of the season is now just weeks away and Brendan Rodgers’ charges will be looking to continue their dominance over Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers with the opening game of the season now just over a month away.

However, before the domestic league action starts, Celtic fans have a number of intriguing pre-season games to play and fans are sure to attend in their droves, as they have done for decades. What are your best memories of your pre-season tours with the Hoops?

Here are 20 of the best photos of Celtic fans attending pre-season games across the world.

1 . QPR 3-7 Celtic A young Celtic fan enjoys the superb atmosphere in London during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Queens Park Rangers and Celtic in 2002. | Getty Images

2 . Loftus Road Two Celtic fans enjoy the summer sun during the pre-season game against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road in 2002. | Getty Images

3 . Big in Japan Celtic fans during a pre-season friendly match between Gamba Osaka and Celtic at the Panasonic Stadium Suita, on July 22, 2023, in Suita, Japan. | SNS Group