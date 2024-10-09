Celtic fans take in the club's first Women's Champions League game at New Douglas Park. Cr: SNS Group.Celtic fans take in the club's first Women's Champions League game at New Douglas Park. Cr: SNS Group.
12 photos of Celtic fans supporting the team on Women's Champions League debut against FC Twente - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 9th Oct 2024, 12:31 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 12:38 BST

Backed by 2,784 fans at New Douglas Park, Celtic made their Women’s Champions League debut against FC Twente on Tuesday.

Elena Sadiku and her Celtic side made history last night by becoming the first ever Hoops team to take part in the group stages of the Women’s Champions League.

Drawn against Real Madrid, Chelsea and FC Twente, Celtic became the first Scottish side to qualify for the competition since Glasgow City in 2020 after defeating Ukrainian outfit FC Vorskla Poltava 3-0 in aggregate last month.

First time winners of the Scottish Women’s Premier League in May, the Ghirls continue to make history for the club and made their maiden appearance in the competition at their new home of New Douglas Park in Hamilton last night in front of 2,784 fans.

On the pitch, it was a night to forget as a brace from FC Twente’s Kayleigh van Dooren either side of half time saw the hosts lose the game 2-0. However, the fans in attendance made sure they could be heard as they backed Sadiku’s team throughout in their opening game of the competition.

Here are 12 photos from the game as Celtic supporters celebrated their first appearance in the competition.

Caitlin Hayes gives a young fan a high five heading into the stadium.

1. Let's go

Caitlin Hayes gives a young fan a high five heading into the stadium.

Celtic fans watch on as they team make their UEFA Women's Champions League debut.

2. Champions League nights

Celtic fans watch on as they team make their UEFA Women's Champions League debut.

Young FC Twente supporters were able to enjoy a 2-0 win.

3. Travelling fans

Young FC Twente supporters were able to enjoy a 2-0 win.

The home fans belt out a rendition of Celtic's club anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

4. Matchday one

The home fans belt out a rendition of Celtic's club anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

