Elena Sadiku and her Celtic side made history last night by becoming the first ever Hoops team to take part in the group stages of the Women’s Champions League.

Drawn against Real Madrid, Chelsea and FC Twente, Celtic became the first Scottish side to qualify for the competition since Glasgow City in 2020 after defeating Ukrainian outfit FC Vorskla Poltava 3-0 in aggregate last month.

First time winners of the Scottish Women’s Premier League in May, the Ghirls continue to make history for the club and made their maiden appearance in the competition at their new home of New Douglas Park in Hamilton last night in front of 2,784 fans.

On the pitch, it was a night to forget as a brace from FC Twente’s Kayleigh van Dooren either side of half time saw the hosts lose the game 2-0. However, the fans in attendance made sure they could be heard as they backed Sadiku’s team throughout in their opening game of the competition.

Here are 12 photos from the game as Celtic supporters celebrated their first appearance in the competition.

1 . Let's go Caitlin Hayes gives a young fan a high five heading into the stadium. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Champions League nights Celtic fans watch on as they team make their UEFA Women's Champions League debut. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Travelling fans Young FC Twente supporters were able to enjoy a 2-0 win. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales