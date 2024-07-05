Celtic v Rangers TV details confirmed as first Old Firm clash of season given new date and time
The first Old Firm fixture of the new Scottish Premiership season has been given a new date and time after being selected for live TV coverage.
The match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31 at 3pm when the SPFL fixtures were released last month.
However, this was always likely to change once the TV details were ironed out and it has now been confirmed that the match has now been moved to the following day.
The Glasgow derby clash will now take place on Sunday, September 1, with a 12.30pm kick-off time, and will be shown live on Sky Sports.
In addition, Celtic's trip to St Mirren, originally scheduled for Saturday, August 24, has also been changed and will now take place on Sunday, August 25, kick-off 12 noon, live on Sky Sports.
A third top flight fixture has also been moved to accomodate TV coverage with Ross County's home match against Aberdeen on Saturday, August 31, pushed back to a 5.45pm kick-off and will be shown live on Premier Sports.
Sky Sports and Premier Sports will share coverage of the Scottish Premiership this season with Sky securing a deal to broadcast up to 60 matches while Premier Sports have purchased the rights to an additional 20 games.
