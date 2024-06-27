Calendar for 2024/25 season is revealed with blockbuster opening weekend

Celtic will open their defence of their William Hill Scottish Premiership title against Kilmarnock at home after the 2024/25 fixtures were released by the Scottish Professional Football League at 9am on Thursday.

The reigning champions will welcome Killie to Celtic Park on Sunday, August 4 at 4.30pm, with the match to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Last year's runners-up Rangers are away from home on the opening day and will face Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, August 3. That match is also due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Celtic won the Premiership title last season. | SNS Group

The opening weekend of the Premiership spans across three days, with Motherwell v Ross County also due to take place on Saturday, August 3 at 3pm.

In addition to Celtic's match on the Sunday, there will be a Dundee derby on August 4, with Dundee United welcoming Dundee to Dens Park for a 1.30pm kick-off, also on Sky Sports. St Mirren host Hibs at 3pm in Paisley due the Buddies’ participation in the Europa Conference League the previous Thursday.

The first round of fixtures concludes on Monday, August 5, when St Johnstone host Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park, with an 8pm kick-off (also on Sky Sports).

Old Firm matches

The first Celtic v Rangers derby will take place at Celtic Park on Saturday, August 31 - although that fixture has yet to be confirmed as a TV pick by Sky Sports. The next Old Firm clash takes place on Tuesday, January 2, 2025 at Ibrox (3pm, live on Sky Sports), with the final pre-split clash due at Celtic Park on Saturday, March 15.

Celtic and Rangers will once again go head-to-head for the title. | SNS Group

Edinburgh derbies

The first Edinburgh derby of the new season will take place at Easter Road. It is currently scheduled for Saturday, October 26, although that will almost certainly change to Sunday, October 27 due to Hearts' involvement in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League group stages.

The festive Edinburgh derby will be played at Tynecastle on Boxing Day. The December 26 fixture will kick off at 12.30pm and has already been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. The final pre-split derby has been slated for Saturday, March 1, 2025 - but that could again change if television companies wish to broadcast it.

Hearts and Hibs face off for the first time in the last weekend of October. | SNS Group

Dundee derbies

Dundee United's Championship title win has resulted in the return of the Dundee derby and they will meet on the opening weekend of the season. Their next meeting is at Dens Park on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 5.30pm (live on Sky Sports), with the third derby at Tannadice on Saturday, March 15.

The Dundee derby returns to the Premiership. | SNS Group

New TV deal

From the start of the 2024/25 season, Sky Sports have the rights to broadcast up to 60 matches exclusively live in the William Hill Premiership and the fixture publication includes their coverage of the derbies over the festive period, plus the match between Hibs and Celtic on Sunday, August 11 (kick-off 12.30pm).

The recently-announced deal with Premier Sports allows them to broadcast 20 games live, and their first selection is Dundee v Hearts on Saturday, August 10 at 5.30pm.

Rangers home games

Rangers revealed last week that they would be unable to host matches at Ibrox over August due to a delay in building work in the Copland Road Stand. As yet, there has been no confirmation of an alternative venue for their matches, with Murrayfield and Hampden being mooted as potential venues.

Rangers' opening matches will not be played at Ibrox. | SNS Group

The Ibrox club is still in talks with the Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Rugby Union over a temporary home. On the back of the fixture release, a statement from Rangers read: "Supporters will be aware of the delayed works in the Copland stand, likely to impact home fixtures in the early part of the new season. The club will provide an update on any changes to those home matches at the earliest possible opportunity. Rangers thanks our supporters for their patience."

Calendar changes