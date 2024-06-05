SPFL confirm new TV deal with broadcaster as Premiership set for record number of live matches

Agreement will see additional 20 top flight games aired per season

Premier Sports has struck a deal with the SPFL that will see more Scottish Premiership matches than ever shown on live TV next season and beyond.

The Dublin-based subscription channel has purchased the rights to broadcast up to 20 Scottish top flight matches per season over the next five years in addition to the games already shown on Sky Sports. The new agreement, which is worth in excess of £10m, takes the total number of potential live Premiership matches up to 80 per season following the extension of the SPFL contract with Sky, who secured the rights to show up to 60 live fixtures per season until 2029.

Premier Sports, who already show live Scottish Cup and League Cup games, acquired the rights as part of a bidding process, which the SPFL say attracted multiple bidders.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “This is tremendous news for SPFL clubs and supporters alike and means that up to 80 Premiership matches will be broadcast live next season across Sky Sports and Premier Sports. This will be the highest number of live matches ever broadcast from the Scottish Premiership.

“With Premier Sports already having the rights to the Premier Sports Cup and Scottish Cup, they have cemented their place as a key broadcaster of live Scottish football.

“We are extremely grateful to Premier Sports for their increased investment into the game, which will bring an additional eight-figure sum into Scottish football over the next five years, meaning further record-breaking payments to clubs.”

Michael O’Rourke, founder of Premier Sports, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our Scottish football offering to fans in what is a hugely exciting time for Scottish football at both club and international level.