Celtic win classic Scottish Cup semi-final on penalties against Aberdeen and await Rangers or Hearts

Celtic await either Rangers or Hearts in next month’s Scottish Cup final after they overcame Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon at Hampden in one of the competition’s all-time classic semi-finals.

The holders needed to recover from the concession of an early goal and then two late equalisers to prevail 6-5 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time. The victory maintains their manager Brendan Rodgers’ 100 per cent record at Hampden and keeps alive the club’s hopes of a double. Three points clear at the top of the Premiership, they will hope to clinch the title in the remaining five matches of the league season before returning to the national stadium to face either the Gers or the Jambos on Saturday, May 25.

It was not all plain sailing for Celtic, however, who took time to get into their stride and were never able to properly see off a spirited Aberdeen until the last kick of the game. The Dons more than played their part and opened the scoring in the third minute when Bojan Miovski got in behind Cameron Carter-Vickers and slotted home following a neat through-ball from Leighton Clarkson. Looking comfortable, they will lament the manner of Celtic’s leveller on 21 minutes. Defender Angus MacDonald was caught cheaply in possession outside his box by Kyogo Furuhashi and while the Japanese’s shot was blocked by fellow centre-half Stefan Gartenmann, Nicolas Kuhn was on hand to sweep the rebound into an empty net.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley, Maik Nawrocki, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tomoki Iwata and Liam Scales celebrate at full time after beating Aberdeen on penalties.

Aberdeen were so nearly awarded a penalty right on half time when VAR checked a Liam Scales handball. While there was no doubt of foul play, the action took place a smidgen outside of the box and Celtic survived.

Celtic bossed most of the second half but did not make too many inroads past a stoic Aberdeen rearguard until 63 minutes. Rodgers summoned experienced winger James Forrest for the ineffective Yang Hjun-jun just after the hour-mark and just two minutes into his appearance, he found the net, curling past Kelle Roos after he was too easily allowed to cut in from the left.

Aberdeen pressed hard for an equaliser in the last ten minutes and created two excellent chances. Both fell to Canadian replacement Junior Hoilett, who firstly fired into the side-netting when played through by Miovski and then saw an effort blocked on the line by Carter-Vickers from close range after Celtic keeper Joe Hart had spilled a cross. It appeared their luck was out, but right on 90 minutes, Hoilett stood up a fine cross to the back post and fellow sub Ester Sokler peeled off Scales to nod home.

Extra time followed and while the first half of it was relatively even, Celtic poked their noses in front again right on 105 minutes. Alistair Johnston surged on to a Forrest pass and his cutback found Matt O’Riley free in the box. The Dane took a touch to compose himself and then lifted the ball high past Roos.

Matt O'Riley fires the ball high past Kelle Roos to put Celtic 3-2 up against Aberdeen at Hampden.

Adam Idah had a header ruled out for offside on 110 minutes to deny Celtic some much-needed breathing space. There was a moment at panic in their own box moments later when Aberdeen had strong claims for a penalty after Carter-Vickers caught Hoilett, but the incident survived a VAR check, and then Sokler prodded wide from close in as the Dons’ chase for another goal continued. They were not to be denied, though. On 119 minutes, that man Hoilett again swept in a teasing cross and MacDonald, up from the back, headed home and the back post past a static Hart to atone for his earlier error.

That felt like a life-time ago. Referee Don Robertson blew for full-time and a penalty shoot-out ensued – the first in the Scottish Cup semis since Celtic v Rangers in 2016. It was worth the wait.

Idah stepped up first for Celtic and scored, Jamie McGrath likewise for Aberdeen. Luis Palma netted next, followed by MacDonald. Next up, O’Riley. No mistake. Same with Sokler. Three each. Squeaky-bum time. Roos so nearly saved Paulo Bernardo’s effort, but injured himself in the process, delaying young Ryan Duncan’s spot-kick. His strike hit the post. Celtic goalkeeper Hart to win it with the fifth penalty, but he blasted it off the woodwork too. Mayhem. Hoilett still had to score, though, to take us to sudden death. No mistake.

