Hibs' written-off man 'felt really harshly treated' as he eyes fitness and fresh start

Forward hoping to build on friendly wonder strike under new manager

Red in the face and catching his breath, Harry McKirdy looked a shattered man as he spoke to the press at the interval of Hibs' 5-0 friendly win over Edinburgh City.

New head coach David Gray played two different XIs for the match against the League Two side - but those who helped the Hibees lead 3-0 at the interval were not spared a gruelling 15-minute sprint session at the interval. On top of the first full week of pre-season, the current Hibs squad have been worked extremely hard.

"It’s been a tough week but just nice to be out there playing," said McKirdy. The latter part of that sentence is so, so true for the 27-year-old.

"It was a year ago today when we played Edinburgh City and I had a scan in the morning," continued the Englishman. "It has probably taken a year to get relatively fit but I’m getting there now and I’ve got a lot to prove."

Harry McKirdy has yet to score competitively for Hibs since joining in September 2022. | SNS Group

McKirdy is referring to the diagnosis of a heart condition that required cardiac surgery to fix last summer. It was a scary time for the ex-Swindon Town man, who arrived on September 1, 2022 but has been unable to nail down a regular place at Hibs. He has only started five times in two years at the club - and spent the second part of last season back on loan at the Robins. A clean slate under Gray has been granted - and he plans to take it.

"It’s been tough, you live the life you’ve been given at the time," continued McKirdy. "The first year was frustrating, I didn’t score goals and then the second year was just about being fit and healthy. Walking becomes more important than not scoring a goal in a while.

"It’s tougher for your family and friends, when it’s yourself you just have to get on with it. It’s nice to be back out playing football.

"It’s been a difficult few years for Hibs. I look at myself and I’m frustrated, I’ve not really played. It’s not been good for Hibs, I’ve got a lot to prove and I think everyone involved with Hibs has a lot to prove. I think I’ve got enough to help us push on but we’ll see what happens.

McKirdy netted in the 5-0 pre-season victory over Edinburgh City. | SNS Group

His goal against Edinburgh City on Saturday was a glimpse of what he can offer, lobbing goalkeeper Mark Weir with a fantastic strike on the bounce. He is a mercurial player that clearly needs guidance after such a health scare. Gray could be the man to offer that.

"He’s been good," said McKirdy of his new manager. "I left Swindon early last year, it was probably too early for me to be playing football, I could have had a long summer but I came in and trained and it was the gaffer I was working with most days.

"I’ve got a good relationship with him and at the end of the day it’s down to me. It does not matter who the manager is, if you perform well you will get a chance to play, if you don’t I’ll probably be sent out the door. It’s up to me now and I think I’ve got enough to give and hopefully kick on.

"I need to get myself fit and need to stay out of trouble with certain things. I just want a fresh start and be given a chance, I know I’m good enough to play here although I’ve probably not shown it here yet."

McKirdy is eyeing a fresh start under new head coach David Gray. | SNS Group

It was put to McKirdy that the Hibs fans have not seen the best of him since his arrival two years ago for a six-figure fee. "I will always say I’ve played five games since I’ve been here," he replied. "I’ve never had a fresh start. I don’t think many signings come in and have as little chances as I’ve had - although I probably didn’t take the few I had.

"I felt really harshly treated in the first year, everyone has got a story but I’m feeling good now and I’m putting weight on again. I know I’m a good footballer, I know not a lot of people in Scotland will have seen that but I know what I’m capable of and hopefully I will get the chance to prove it."

McKirdy will surely accept that he has not helped himself. Under Lee Johnson, he got himself in hot water with comments on social media. Back in May 2023, the 26-year-old uploaded a picture of an empty park bench after being an unused substitute against St Mirren with the caption: 'Chels. Nina (his girlfriend). Golf. Hibs’. It was the second time that season McKirdy made an ill-advised comment on social media after he wrote ‘no wrong’ in reply to a Swindon Town fan who told him ‘Time to come back now’.

Allied to the fact he has yet to score competitively for Hibs, it has led to some supporters writing him off. "I get that," he said. "I’m a football fan and if someone does nothing in two years you'll probably forget about them and lose patience and hope. But I know I’m good enough to play and have a successful year at Hibs. I need it and the club needs it as well so hopefully we can help each other."