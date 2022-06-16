Bojan Miovski & Tobias Lauritsen: Who are the two strikers linked with Aberdeen transfer?

Aberdeen have signed one players in the window so far but have been linked to two forwards. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani arrived from MTK Budapest, signing a three-year deal.

The Dons have been strongly linked with a move for Celtic defender Liam Scales, plus two strikers – Tobias Lauritsen and Bojan Miovski – from Europe as Goodwin looks to add more attacking depth.

The Scotsman has cast its eye over the two strikers to find out what Aberdeen would be getting if they opt to recruit them:

Tobias Lauritsen

The lowdown: A 24-year-old Norwegian striker playing for Odds BK in the Eliteserien. He has scored three goals in ten league games so far this campaign and has 30 in 112 appearances for the club. His scoring record for the club's second side in the third tier was excellent, with 25 across 2018 and 2019.

What to expect: Lauritsen is very much a target man striker. Tall and slim, he can tower over defenders and Odds make use of his aerial ability. He is second for aerial duels contested per 90 minutes and has an impressive 58 per cent success ratio – such a figure would put him way in front of last season’s Premiership forwards. He came on against Sandefjord recently and caused them all sorts of problems with his height. When he sets himself, he's good at flicking the ball on our knocking it down for a team-mate. He will need legs around him because he is far from the quickest, while he will need service from wide to allow him to attack crosses.

Bojan Miovski

The lowdown: A North Macedonian international who was a team-mate of Ramadani at MTK Budapest last season. The 22-year-old struck ten times in 31 games in all competitions as the team were relegated. He won the flick-on to allow Aleksandar Trajkovski to score as North Macedonia beat Italy in a World Cup play-off.