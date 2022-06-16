Bojan Miovski & Tobias Lauritsen: Who are the two strikers linked with Aberdeen transfer?

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani arrived from MTK Budapest, signing a three-year deal.
The Dons have been strongly linked with a move for Celtic defender Liam Scales, plus two strikers – Tobias Lauritsen and Bojan Miovski – from Europe as Goodwin looks to add more attacking depth.
The Scotsman has cast its eye over the two strikers to find out what Aberdeen would be getting if they opt to recruit them:
Tobias Lauritsen
The lowdown: A 24-year-old Norwegian striker playing for Odds BK in the Eliteserien. He has scored three goals in ten league games so far this campaign and has 30 in 112 appearances for the club. His scoring record for the club's second side in the third tier was excellent, with 25 across 2018 and 2019.
What to expect: Lauritsen is very much a target man striker. Tall and slim, he can tower over defenders and Odds make use of his aerial ability. He is second for aerial duels contested per 90 minutes and has an impressive 58 per cent success ratio – such a figure would put him way in front of last season’s Premiership forwards. He came on against Sandefjord recently and caused them all sorts of problems with his height. When he sets himself, he's good at flicking the ball on our knocking it down for a team-mate. He will need legs around him because he is far from the quickest, while he will need service from wide to allow him to attack crosses.
Bojan Miovski
The lowdown: A North Macedonian international who was a team-mate of Ramadani at MTK Budapest last season. The 22-year-old struck ten times in 31 games in all competitions as the team were relegated. He won the flick-on to allow Aleksandar Trajkovski to score as North Macedonia beat Italy in a World Cup play-off.
What to expect: Miovski is a very different profile to Lauritsen. Whereas Lauritsen will play on a centre-back and is an aerial target, the MTK forward will drop into deeper positions and look to get on the ball and link play. Predominantly one-footed (left), Miovski likes to get the ball, bounce away from an opponent and open up play. Technically good, he could play as part of an attacking partnership or as a wide forward, coming in off the right flank. Similar to Lauritsen, he's not a quick or dynamic player so would have to be balanced with someone like Vicente Besuijen playing wide on the left and stretching opponents that way. Miovski, who only started two of the last ten matches as MTK failed to avoid relegation, would, in a front three, provide a link with midfield but importantly still wants to get in the box, featuring in the top ten for touches in the opposition box. His eight goals came from under 60 shots with nearly 50 per cent hitting the target.