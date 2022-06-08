Ylber Ramadani: Aberdeen complete first signing of Jim Goodwin overhaul

The 26-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

Ramadani is viewed as being able to play as a holding or box-to-box midfielder and spent last season in the top-flight in Hungary.

Born in Germany, the Albanian international has experience playing in Kosovo, Albania and the Danish Superliga.

“Ylber is an energetic, hardworking player with great versatility,” Jim Goodwin told the club’s website.

"He has the game intelligence to be able to play a couple of positions in the midfield area, either as a holding midfielder or as a more advanced box-to-box midfielder.

“He is a real team player who leads by example, and I’ve no doubt he will be a big favourite with the fans due to the desire and commitment he gives in every game”.

Ramadani is expected to be the first of many recruits by the Dons this summer.