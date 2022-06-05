Aberdeen weighing up move for Celtic defender Liam Scales

Dons manager Jim Goodwin is spending this summer rebuilding his squad following an extremely disappointing 2021/22 campaign that culminated in a tenth-placed finish in the cinch Premiership.
Goodwin replaced Stephen Glass after the January transfer window and has not had an opportunity to bring in his own players. However, the former St Mirren manager spoke earlier in the week about being close to securing a left-sided defender and reports suggest Liam Scales could fit the bill.
A left-back who can also play in the centre of defence, Scales joined Celtic from Shamrock Rovers last summer. A Republic of Ireland Under-21 internationalist, Scales found it hard to break into the Celtic first team under manager Ange Postecoglou and with the defending Premiership champions actively seeking a new left-back, Scales is down the pecking order.
A loan or a permanent move to Pittodrie is being mooted for the 23-year-old, with Aberdeen also being linked with Albanian midfielder Ylber Ramadani.