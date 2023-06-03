Barcelona and Wolfsburg head to Eindhoven this weekend as they clash in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final. Here’s how to catch all of the action.

Who will bring home the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy this weekend? (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Once again the Spanish side has dominated Liga F with FC Barcelona Femeni winning all but two of their games and wracking up an astonishing 85 points.

However, after losing their Women’s Champions League trophy to Lyon last year, Jonatan Giráldez and his Barca team will be determined to ensure they bring the trophy home as they head to the Netherlands to face Wolfsburg this weekend.

Barcelona travel to Eindhoven as clear favourites after yet another outstanding season but were pushed hard in the semi-finals by English champions Chelsea, who they edged out 2-1 on aggregate last month.

Wolfsburg also faced WSL competition in their semi-final, playing Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal as they progressed to the final 5-4 on aggregate thanks to Pauline Bremer’s 120th minute strike at the Emirates.

The German side have faced a challenging league season though having lost their Frauen-Bundesliga title for the first time in five years, finishing the season two points behind Bayern Munich. Despite that, Die Wölfinnen’s key player Alex Popp has insisted her side have “never been better” heading into the showcase final.

"We signed new players that raised the quality of the squad. You can bring on substitutes from the bench that can decide a match. You could see that recently during the Champions League semi-final. All of us have the attitude to say that we really want to win every trophy there is. We can only accomplish that together as a team, and it's something I appreciate very much” Popp told the official Uefa website.

"We had players that had never played in the Champions League before last year. Last year, they were able to gain experience and that was noticeable this year. We were calmer as a team, collectively. We were able to enjoy and experience it because everyone knew what was about to come. That makes us very strong and we were able to convert this into quality, of course” added the German forward.

What time is the Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg

Who: Barcelona vs Wolfsburg

What: UEFA Women’s Champions League Final

Where: PSV Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands

When: Saturday, May 31 2023, 3pm BST

Is Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg on TV, how to watch Barcelona vs Wolfsburg

As has been the case for the entirety of the tournament, the final will be shown live on DAZN and is free to watch in the UK on the DAZN Women's Champions League YouTube channel.

What are the latest odds for Barcelona vs Wolfsburg, UEFA Women’s Champions League latest odds

The Spanish side are the favourites to win the game, with odds of 4/11 via SkyBet, whereas Wolfsburg are priced at 6/1.

Asisat Oshoala is favourite to grab the opening goal and is priced at 4/1 to score the first goal, while team mate Geyse is 9/2. Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is priced at 11/2 to score first.

