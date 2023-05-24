All Sections
Rangers 'target' midfielder who had Barcelona trial as new transfer link emerges

Rangers are reportedly showing interest in a Maccabi Tel-Aviv midfielder Parfait Guiagon.
By Oliver Anderson
Published 24th May 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:05 BST
 Comment

The Ivorian, who has previously had trials with Barcelona and Monaco, has been scouted by the Ibrox club, according to the Israeli media source One.

The 22-year-old scored four goals and two assists in the Israel top flight last season under former Real Madrid player and Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka.

The reports states that Maccabi are prepared to listen to offers from the Ivory Coast Under 23 international, who can play through the middle as an attacking midfielder or on the left wing.

Reported Rangers target Parfait Guiagon in action for Maccabi Tel-Aviv. (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)Reported Rangers target Parfait Guiagon in action for Maccabi Tel-Aviv. (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
Reported Rangers target Parfait Guiagon in action for Maccabi Tel-Aviv. (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Greek sides are also said to be monitoring the player who counts former Celtic star Nir Bitton as a current team-mate.

Guiagon's agent is Dudu Daha, who has brokered a number of transfer deals between players based in Israel ad Scottish clubs in recent years, including current Celtic winger Liel Abada and former Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano.

 Comment

