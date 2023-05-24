Rangers 'target' midfielder who had Barcelona trial as new transfer link emerges

The Ivorian, who has previously had trials with Barcelona and Monaco, has been scouted by the Ibrox club, according to the Israeli media source One.

The 22-year-old scored four goals and two assists in the Israel top flight last season under former Real Madrid player and Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reports states that Maccabi are prepared to listen to offers from the Ivory Coast Under 23 international, who can play through the middle as an attacking midfielder or on the left wing.

Reported Rangers target Parfait Guiagon in action for Maccabi Tel-Aviv. (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Greek sides are also said to be monitoring the player who counts former Celtic star Nir Bitton as a current team-mate.