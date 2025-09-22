The 69th Ballon d’Or awards will take place this on Monday in Paris, as the world’s biggest talents join together to celebrate the best players on the planet across the calendar year.

Taking place at the Théâtre du Châtelet, the awards ceremony will be hosting by popular TV personality Kate Scott, with ex-Netherlands and Chelsea star Ruud Gullit as her co-host. Last year’s winner Rodri will be forced to hand over his trophy, with the Manchester City midfielder’s last year ruined by an ACL.

Three of the last five events have resulted in Argentina legend Lionel Messi winning the prestigious trophy, but with the iconic Inter Miami not in the running again this year, a new name could be etched on on the trophy for 2024.

Paris Saint-Germain Ousmane Dembele is the favourite, though, Mohamed Salah and teenager superstar Lamine Yamal could spring a surprise after their outstanding seasons for Liverpool and Barcelona respectively. But who has won the award each year since its beginnings in 1956?

Here is a the complete list of Ballon d’Or winners from 1956 to 2024, including how many times they have won the award.

1 . 1956: Stanley Matthews The inaugural winner of the Ballon d'Or, Matthew (right) was on the books of Blackpool when he won the award, beating off competition from Real Madrid duo Alfredo Di Stéfano and Raymond Kopa.

2 . 1957: Alfredo Di Stéfano The Real Madrid legend did manage to fend off Stanley Matthews a year later, and was named the winner of the award.

3 . 1958: Raymond Kopa French maestro Kopa, a team-mate of Di Stéfano at Real Madrid, was the Ballon d'Or in 1958.