The Ballon d’Or awards 2025 is now just hours away, as France Football magazine gets set to announce which footballing superstar will be crowned as the winner of the award for the calendar year.

Viewed as one of the most coveted award ceremonies in the sporting calendar, the biggest names in world football will meet at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday evening (September 22), with the winner to be announced at the prestigious event, which begins at around 8pm local time.

The first time Scotland has had a nominee for the awards since 1987, with both Scott McTominay and Caroline Weir included on the list of potential winners for both the men’s and women’s trophies. Last year’s winner, Manchester City midfielder Rodri, is not nominated this year due to an ACL injury, which wrecked his 2024/25 campaign and ruled him out of contention to retain his crown.

Lionel Messi has won three of the last five Ballon d’Or awards, but is not in the running for the award, with the nominations list jam-packed with Paris Saint-Germain stars after last year’s quadruple win for the French giants.

But who is the favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or award this year? Here are the latest odds for the Ballon d’Or 2025.*

*All odds are offered by BETVICTOR and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Ousmane Dembele - Paris Saint-Germain - 1/6 The clear favourite to win the award, the French forward won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Champions League last season with Paris Saint-Germain, adding the Super Cup to his honours list in August. He has odds of 1/6 to win the Ballon d'Or award.

Lamine Yamal - Barcelona - 4/1 The teenage superstar is a big favourite to win the award, with odds as short as 4/1. Just 18-years-old, he'd be the youngest winner of the award in its history.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 16/1 The Egyptian wizard continues to get better with age, playing a pivotal role as Liverpool stormed to the English Premier League title. Will he add the Ballon d'Or to his list of honours? His odds come in at 16/1.