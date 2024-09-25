The 68th annual Ballon d’Or awards is just over one month away as France Football magazine prepare to announce which footballer will be crowned as the world’s best for 2024.

One of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the football calendar, the event will take place on Monday 28 October 2024 at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France and will be hosted by TV journalist Sandy Heribert, with former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba joining her as co-host for the evening.

Three of the last four events have resulted in Argentina icon Lionel Messi being named as the winner of the award, though the iconic forward is not in the running to win in 2024, with stars from Real Madrid and Manchester City all competing to be crowned as the world’s best footballer.

But who are the bookies tipping to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or?* Here are the frontrunners for the award, in reverse order.

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 250/1 Named the EPL player of the year following his brilliant 23/24 season with Manchester City, Foden has surprising high odds and is not expected to win the Ballon d'Or, however. | AFP via Getty Images

Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen) - 250/1 He was incredible during Bayer Leverkusen's invincible Bundesliga title victory and shone for Germany at Euro 2024. Not expected to win the Ballon d'Or, though. | Alexander Hassenstein

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 150/1 One of few players who didn't win a trophy in 23/24, he still enjoyed a record breaking debut season in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and shared the Golden Boot award at Euro 2024. | Getty Images