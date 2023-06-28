Aberdeen earn Liverpool 'trust' as Rhys Williams follows Leighton Clarkson to Pittodrie

The 6ft 5in centre-back has made five 19 appearances for the Liverpool first team – including 14 starts – and has played in the both the Premier League and Champions League. He has also had previous loan spells with Blackpool and Swansea in the Championship.

Williams joins his former Anfield team-mate Leighton Clarkson at Pittodrie – the pair played alongside each other in the Liverpool youth ranks – with Clarkson completing a permanent move to Aberdeen this summer after spending last season on loan from the Premier League side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons manager Barry Robson believes the “good understanding” between the two clubs has allowed the move to come to fruition.

Rhys Williams signs on loan for Aberdeen from Liverpool ahead of the 2023/2024 season. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

“Coming from Liverpool, Rhys joins us with a great pedigree,” he said. “He’s athletic, tall and we think we can improve him and give him the platform to continue his development. I’ve no doubt he’ll become a real asset for the team.

“We’ve developed a good understanding with Liverpool, and I think they trust us with their players. The squad is starting to take shape now ahead of what will be a busy season. That said, we have still got a lot of work to do, and I expect the next few weeks will be busy with more new arrivals.”

Williams revealed that a glowing reference from Clarkson was a factor in moving to Aberdeen.

“I’m really pleased to be here," he said. “When I knew there was an opportunity to come to Aberdeen on loan I spoke to Leighton and he couldn’t speak highly enough about his experience.

“I actually met some of the boys during the summer so there will be a few familiar faces in the dressing room which I’m sure will help me settle quickly. There’s a lot to look forward to this season, particularly with European football, and I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I am capable of.”