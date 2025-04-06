'A young John Kennedy' - 19y/o Scottish Premiership debutant earns ex-Celtic defender comparison

Teenage centre-back handed suprise debut

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenage Scottish centre-back has drawn comparisons with former Celtic defender John Kennedy after making an unexpected Premiership debut.

Kennedy, now assistant manager at Celtic, was Scotland's most promising defender of his generation when his career was effectively ended by a serious knee injury suffered on his international debut at the age of just 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now one Scottish football manager believes he has seen similar traits to Kennedy in another young up and coming defender who is starting to make his way in the game.

Former Celtic youngster John Kennedy (right) in action during February 2004. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Samuel Cleall-Harding wasn’t named in the Dundee United starting XI for the 1-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday but was promoted into the line-up after Ross Graham suffered an injury in the warm-up.

The 19-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan at Kelty Hearts in League One where a series of impressive performances led to him being recalled by United boss Jim Goodwin in January.

Charlie Mulgrew was appointed Kelty Hearts manager on January 17 - after Cleall-Harding had already left New Central Park - but he was a team-mate of the Tannadice academy graduate during his second playing spell at United, which ended two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he believes United have a serious prospect on their hands with Cleall-Harding also reminding him of Lee Wilkie, the 11-times capped former Dundee and Dundee United defender.

Dundee United debutant Sam Cleall-Harding holds off Hearts forward Elton Kabangu during the match at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"Sam is a very good player," Mulgrew said while on punditry duties for Premier Sports. "He's a centre-back who started the season on loan at Kelty. [United] took him back in January because he was doing so well and they wanted to give him a first-team opportunity.

"He's got a real chance in the game. I don't want to jinx him, I really hope he does well, but he's a top centre-back. He's still young and he's got a lot to learn but he reminds me and is very similar to a young John Kennedy or Lee Wilkie. A tall imposing centre-back, really composed on the ball, plays the ball forward. I've bigged him up and put the pressure on him!"

United manager Jim Goodwin had no qualms about pitching Cleall-Harding in for his debut at such short notice with the youngster completing 59 minutes on the park and playing his part in a big win that keeps his side in the hunt for a third place finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I brought Sam back from Kelty in January in the hope that I'd be able to give him an opportunity between now and the end of the season," Goodwin said. "Today has been a bit of a surprise for him but at the same time I thought he was really assured.

"He done the basics really well. We've seen him in training all season, defending against the likes of [Louis] Moult, [Sam] Dalby and Jort van der Sande and he always stand up to the physical side of the game.

"He's got good mobility, very comfortable on the ball and he will take a lot of confidence from that performance today.