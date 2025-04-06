Jim Goodwin has words for sent off Hearts youngster as Dundee United boss makes 'greedy' confession
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin absolved Hearts youngster Jamie Wilson of any blame for the red card challenge on Luca Stephenson - but insisted the decision was correct.
Wilson was ordered off by referee Nick Walsh in the 38th minute at Tynecastle after a forceful challenge on the United midfielder before Sam Dalby nettted in the second half to seal a 1-0 win for the visitors.
Goodwin, however, felt there was no malice in the challenge from the 18-year-old Scotland forward.
"I don't think the young lad Wilson has meant it by any stretch," he said. "I think he's made a genuine attempt for the ball. He did look a little bit fast, and a little bit high. Luca does have marks on his shin so I think when the referee puts all that together it probably is the right outcome.
"But we don't think for one minute that the young lad has meant to hurt anybody. He's a terrific young talent for Hearts and Scotland and I'm sure he's got a bright future ahead of him."
United had already secured their top six place ahead of kick-off thanks to results on Saturday but the victory moved them to within three points of third-placed Hibs.
"At the beginning of the season we set out to try and get enough points to stay in the league and as the campaign has went on those objectives have changed," Goodwin said. "Had we not been able to secure top six it would have been a major disappointment.
“Once that got confirmed yesterday we had a good positive meeting with the players and discussed the fact that the league is not over. It doesn't mean the next seven games are meaningless because we want to push for those European places now.
“We all get greedy as time goes on, and no doubt the supporters, the board of directors and certainly within our dressing room we look at the opportunity to catch the teams above us now."
