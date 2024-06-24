Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign came to a crushing end on Sunday night when they were defeated 1-0 by Hungary in Stuttgart.
As a result, the Scots finish bottom of Group A on one point and despite the Tartan Army being lauded for their support in Germany, the team ultimately failed in its quest to reach the knock-out stages of a major tournament for the first time.
We take a look at how each player - and head coach Steve Clarke - performed during their time in the competition.
1. Angus Gunn
The goalkeeper was rightly scrutinised for the part he played in Scotland's 5-1 defeat by Germany. He needed a stronger hand to stop the opener from Florian Wirtz. But it showed just how much character the stopper has by the way he bounced back against Switzerland and Hungary. The Norwich City No 1 made a couple of excellent saves in each match to keep Scotland's qualification hopes alive. He cemented his status as Scotland's best goalkeeper in Germany. 6 | Getty Images
2. Jack Hendry
The defender played every minute of every match and got better and better as the tournament progressed. All three opponents targeted the right side of Scotland's defence but Hendry held firm. He was the team's best player against Hungary and leaves the Euros with his reputation enhanced. 7 | Getty Images
3. Ryan Porteous
His tournament only lasted 45 minutes after being sent off for an ill-advised lunge on Germany's Ilkay Gundogan. He was promptly suspended by UEFA for two matches given the recklessness and severity of the challenge. Will head home with a lot of regrets. 2 | Getty Images
4. Grant Hanley
The 32-year-old was elevated into Porteous' position and deputised admirably, especially given his lack of game-time for Norwich City prior to the tournament. Stood up to the physical challenges of his opponents. Was also one of Scotland's chief goalscoring threats, hitting the post from close range against the Swiss and then having Scotland's best chance late on against Hungary when his curling effort was saved. 6 | AFP via Getty Images