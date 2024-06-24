1 . Angus Gunn

The goalkeeper was rightly scrutinised for the part he played in Scotland's 5-1 defeat by Germany. He needed a stronger hand to stop the opener from Florian Wirtz. But it showed just how much character the stopper has by the way he bounced back against Switzerland and Hungary. The Norwich City No 1 made a couple of excellent saves in each match to keep Scotland's qualification hopes alive. He cemented his status as Scotland's best goalkeeper in Germany. 6 | Getty Images