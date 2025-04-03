Scotland boss Steve Clarke handed maiden call ups to the trio of Lennon Miller, James Wilson and George Hirst during the last international camp, with the latter two getting on the pitch during the Nations League play-off clash with Greece.
Sometimes unfairly viewed as stubborn in his choices, Clarke has called up a number of previously uncapped players during the recent Nations League campaign, with Cieran Slicker, Nicky Devlin and Connor Barron also being added to his squad over the last 12 months as he looks to freshen things up after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign last summer.
But how many of Scotland’s new faces will go on to have a memorable, long international careers in the years to come - and how many will never don the navy jersey ever again? The aforementioned names will be hoping they don’t follow in the footsteps of the 13 players named within this list of ‘forgotten Scotland’ players.
1. Murray Davidson - 1 cap
Won a domestic double with St Johnstone in 2021, lifting the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup during the Covid pandemic. He won his one and only international cap almost a decade prior to that though, coming on as an 89th minute substitute after being called up by caretaker manager Billy Stark for a friendly against Luxembourg. Retired in 2023.
2. Andy Gray - 2 caps
Played for Leeds United, Bury, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Bradford City, Oldham Athletic, Preston North End, Charlton Athletic and Barnsley during his 16-year club career, but just twice for Scotland. Son of the former Scotland defender Frank Gray, and nephew of Leeds United legend Eddie Gray.
3. Warren Cummings - 1 cap
Given his one and only cap against Hong Kong by Berti Vogts at the age of 22, Cummings' career will be best remembered for a long spell at Bournemouth, where he played over 250 times for the club in all competitions. He never played for Scotland again following his debut in 2002, and currently manages in the Highland League at Turriff United.
4. Liam Bridcutt - 2 caps
Born in Reading, the diminutive midfielder was eligible to play for Scotland, Trinidad and Tobago or Grenada. He picked the Tartan Army in the end, but may have wished he hadn't. Earned just two caps for Scotland - and they were three years apart. His debut came against Serbia in 2013, but he is better remembered for a horror tackle on Danish defender Erik Sviatchenko that somehow only earned him just a yellow card on his second cap in 2016. Bridcutt is now a coach at National League side Gateshead.