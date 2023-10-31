Latest Euro 2024 Football Odds: Here are the 18 teams most likely to win in Germany - including Scotland
The qualification process still isn't complete, but certain countries are already looking like the ones to beat when it comes to Euro 2024.
Scotland have qualified for their second European Championships in a row with two games to spare - leaving the Tartan Army looking forward to cheering their team on in Germany next year.
They join England, Spain, France, Portugal, Turkey, Belgium and Austria in securing their place in the tournament, which will see a total of 24 teams battle it out for the ultimate prize in European international football.
Here's who the bookies think has the best chance of going the distance.