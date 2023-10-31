All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Pupils and staff have evacuated a Scottish secondary school following a 'threat'
Iraly were victorious at Euro 2020, but it's beaten finalists England who are favourites to triumph next year.Iraly were victorious at Euro 2020, but it's beaten finalists England who are favourites to triumph next year.
Iraly were victorious at Euro 2020, but it's beaten finalists England who are favourites to triumph next year.

Latest Euro 2024 Football Odds: Here are the 18 teams most likely to win in Germany - including Scotland

The qualification process still isn't complete, but certain countries are already looking like the ones to beat when it comes to Euro 2024.

By David Hepburn
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:37 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:38 GMT

Scotland have qualified for their second European Championships in a row with two games to spare - leaving the Tartan Army looking forward to cheering their team on in Germany next year.

They join England, Spain, France, Portugal, Turkey, Belgium and Austria in securing their place in the tournament, which will see a total of 24 teams battle it out for the ultimate prize in European international football.

Here's who the bookies think has the best chance of going the distance.

England have famously never won the UEFA European Championship - indeed Euro 2020 was the first time they had even made the final. They are favourites for the 2024 tournament though, with odds of 4/1.

1. England

England have famously never won the UEFA European Championship - indeed Euro 2020 was the first time they had even made the final. They are favourites for the 2024 tournament though, with odds of 4/1.

Photo Sales
France have two Euro titles - winning in 1984 and 2000, as well as being beaten finalists in 2016. They are 9/2 second favourites for next year.

2. France

France have two Euro titles - winning in 1984 and 2000, as well as being beaten finalists in 2016. They are 9/2 second favourites for next year.

Photo Sales
Third favourites for Euro 2024, with odds of 6/1, are Germany. They are the most successful team in the history of the competition, winning in 1972, 1980 and 1996, and getting to the final on three further occasions in 1976, 1992 and 2008.

3. Germany

Third favourites for Euro 2024, with odds of 6/1, are Germany. They are the most successful team in the history of the competition, winning in 1972, 1980 and 1996, and getting to the final on three further occasions in 1976, 1992 and 2008.

Photo Sales
Spain are the only team other than Germany to have won the title three times - in 1964, 2008 and 2012. They were runners-up in 1984. They are fourth favourites for 2024, priced at 7/1.

4. Spain

Spain are the only team other than Germany to have won the title three times - in 1964, 2008 and 2012. They were runners-up in 1984. They are fourth favourites for 2024, priced at 7/1.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GermanyEuros