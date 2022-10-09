Euro 2024 qualifying draw: Scotland handed tricky group with former champions and world's best striker
Scotland will come against international football heavyweights Spain and the world’s deadliest striker in Erling Haaland after being handed a difficult Euro 2024 qualifying draw.
Following the draw ceremony in Frankfurt, Germany, where the tournament will be played in two years time, Steve Clarke’s men have been put in Group A alongside Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.
Scotland were in pot two for Sunday’s draw but will not have it easy against three-times champions Spain and the Norwegians, who boast red-hot Man City striker Haaland.
Georgia and Cyprus are also Scotland’s pool, with the top two teams qualifying for the Euros.
If Scotland fail to finish first or second, they do have the insurance of a play-off after topping their Nations League group earlier this month.
The qualifiers begin in March next year.
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus.
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar.
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta.
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia.
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova.
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia.
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania.
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino.
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra.
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein.