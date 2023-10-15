Scotland required the Spanish to avoid defeat at the Ullevaal Stadion to secure their berth at next summer’s European Championships and confirmation of that came just after 9.40pm on Sunday evening to spark celebrations across the country. A 49th-minute goal from Gavi clinched a vital win for Spain and while they have moved top of Group A on 15 points, ahead of Scotland on goal difference, no other team can catch the top duo, meaning Steve Clarke and his players can breathe easy ahead of their two final matches against Georgia and Norway.

Scotland and Spain join hosts Germany, Belgium, France, Portugal and Turkey as confirmed teams for the tournament next year and can now look forward to the draw on Saturday, December 2 at 5pm in Hamburg. Scotland will now look to win their final two matches, away in Tblisi against Georgia on Thursday, November 16 and at home to Norway on Sunday, November 19 at Hampden, and hope that Spain slip up in their last two matches against the Georgians and Cypriots given the head-to-head is equal (a 2-0 win apiece) and they have a superior goal difference of +7 over the Scots. The team that finishes first in the group will stand a chance of being a top seed for the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For now, Scotland can go into Tuesday’s friendly against France in Lille knowing that they have achieved their ultimate goal with two qualifiers to spare. Scotland won their first five matches of what looked on paper a competitive group, with landmark victories at home to Spain and away to Norway increasing belief that they could qualify for the Euros for a second time in a row. Scotland reached the delayed Euro 2020 tournament but finished bottom of their pool after defeats by Czech Republic and Croatia, plus a draw against England.

Scotland will be at Euro 2024 after qualification was secured on Sunday night.