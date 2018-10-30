Dedryck Boyata pokes fun at Celtic teammate Eboue Kouassi over groin-grab incident

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has ridiculed teammate Eboue Kouassi following his very personal duel with Hearts striker Steven MacLean

The Ivorian midfielder could be seen writhing in pain following the incident in which Hearts's stand-in captain, MacLean, grabbed the midfielder's groin.

Dedryck Boyata has made light of Eboue Kouassi and Steven MacLean's scuffle (Photo: Instagram)

Despite his teammate's apparent discomfort, Dedryck Boyata has seen the funny side of the incident.

Posting a video of the intimate scuffle, the Belgian international posed the question "Eboue On parle de ca ou pas?" accompanied by several crying laughing emojis.

Translated to English Boyata's message reads: "Eboue, can we talk about this or not?"

Steven MacLean played down the incident after the match, stating: “It was just a laugh, just a coming together. If I went down every time a centre-half niggled me I would be on my backside all day. It was just handbags.”

Though missed by official Willie Column the incident could see the Hearts player retrospectively banned for two matches.

However, it is understood SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte is set to review footage of the incident to decide whether or not the Hearts star was guilty of violent conduct.