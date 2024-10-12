Alex Salmond Death: Tributes for 'monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics'
Mr Salmond served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Alex Salmond, who has died suddenly, calling him a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics” who “leaves behind a lasting legacy”.
Tributes to former First Minister Alex Salmond
Breaking News
Former Scotland first minister and current Alba Party leader Alex Salmond has died aged 69.
Mr Salmond served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.
Former prime minister Rishi Sunak said Mr Salmond was a “huge figure in our politics”.
In a tribute posted on X, Mr Sunak added: “While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.”
First Minister John Swinney, who has been a fellow independence activist for many decades, has spoken
Current Scottish First Minister, and former long-standing colleague of Mr Salmond, John Swinney said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former First Minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.
“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her Independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into Government and led Scotland so close to becoming an Independent country.
“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum.”
Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament
New Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay
“I am shocked and saddened to hear of Alex Salmond’s sudden passing.
“No matter our political beliefs, we can all respect his dedication to public service as an MSP, MP and First Minister of Scotland.
“He will be remembered as a formidable and impressive politician who made a lasting impact on our country.
“The thoughts of everyone in the Scottish Conservative Party are with his family and friends.”
Sir Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister
The Prime Minister said: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.
“As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.
“My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”
Ian Blackford, former SNP Leader at Westminster
“I am so utterly shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Alex Salmond, my thoughts and prayers are with Moira at this devastating news for her and his loved ones. Alex led the SNP and the Scottish Government, taking Scotland close to achieving its Independence in 2014.”
"We disagreed on almost everything, but I always respected his intellect and political nous"
The thoughts of former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson echo the sentiment of many from across the political spectrum.
Broadcaster and Scotsman contributor Stephen Jardine
"He made Scottish nationalism a force"
Nigel Farage, Leader of Reform UK, said: “Alex Salmond was a very engaging figure who could talk to anyone. He made Scottish nationalism a force.”
Broadcaster and journalist Andrew Neil
Alex Salmond - A Life in Politics
From student politician to Scotland’s longest-standing First Minster and founder of the Alba party, Alex Salmond’s life in politics was nothing if not colourful
Tributes are continuing to pour in for the former First Minister. Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said: “On behalf of the Scottish Parliament, on the sad news of the passing of Rt Hon Alex Salmond, First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, my most sincere condolences to his wife Moira, his family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our thoughts are with you. Flags at the Parliament have been lowered as a mark of respect.”
'Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her Independence'
First Minister John Swinney has commented on the death of Alex Salmond.
“I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former First Minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.
“Over many years, Alex made an enormous contribution to political life - not just within Scotland, but across the UK and beyond.
“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her Independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into Government and led Scotland so close to becoming an Independent country.
“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum."
Alex Salmond was in North Macedonia to speak at UN-backed event
Local media in North Macedonia is reporting on Alex Salmond’s death.
According to local news website, Evening, he was in the country to speak at the second edition of the Forum for Cultural Diplomacy, co-organised by the office of North Macedonia’s former President Gjorge Ivanov, the United Nations organisation, Alliance of Civilisations, and the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy from Berlin.
The website says: “Alex Salmond (69), the former First Minister of Scotland, died in the afternoon during the lunch of the conference held at the Inex Gorica hotel in Ohrid. Attempts by the Ohrid Ambulance medical team for resuscitation were unsuccessful.”
Nicola Sturgeon: 'Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life'
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said: “I am shocked and sorry to learn of Alex Salmond’s death.
“Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try.
“However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.
“Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland’s fourth First Minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence.
“He will be remembered for all of that. My thoughts are with Moira, his wider family and his friends.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.