These are the golf courses that most often welcome the world's greatest golfers to Europe's most prestigious competition.

The Open Championship is the oldest golf tournament in the world - dating back to 1860 - and is one of the four golfing masters, alongside the Masters, US Open and PGA Championships.

Held in mid-July each year, last year saw Cameron Smith triumph at St Andrews - and he will be returning to defend his title at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2023.

The venue for the Open changes each year, although it is always on a coastal links course in either England, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Since the early 1970s, three Scottish and two English courses have hosted in each five-year period, with Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush returning to the fold in 2019 (and will host again in 2025).

Traditionally, given its status as the Home of Golf, St Andrews is used as a venue roughly every five year.

A total of 14 courses have hosted the Open in its history, with ten currently active in the rota.

Here are the 10 that have the most championships to their name.

1 . St Andrews Old Course Known as the home of golf, the St Andrews OId Course, in Fife, is one of the world's most famous sporting venues. The Open has been held there a total of 30 times, most recently in 2022 when Cameron Smith was victorious.

2 . Prestwick A classic links course situated in South Ayrshire, Prestwick golf course was the original venue for the Open Championship. It was played there 24 times from 1860-1925. English golfer Jim Barnes claimed his only title the last time the tournament was held there.

3 . Muirfield Home to The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, Muirfield has played host to the Open on 16 occasions - as well as welcoming the Amateur Championship, Ryder Cup, Walker Cup, Curtis Cup, and Women's British Open to its historic links. American Phil Mickelson lifted the trophy last time Muirfield hosted in 2013.

4 . Royal St George's With 15 Opens to its name Royal St George's, in Sandwich, is the English course that has hosted the most Championships. American Collin Morikawa won in 2021 when it last welcomed the world's best golfers, in a tournament that was delayed by a year due to the global pandemic.