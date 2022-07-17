New Open champion Cameron Smith says absent dad will be 'kicking himself' as he responds to LIV golf rumours

The 28-year-old followed in the footsteps of both Peter Thomson (1955) and Kel Nagle (1960) as he got his hands on the Claret Jug at the home of golf.

A brilliant closing 64, which included a burst of five birdies in a row on the back nine, saw Smith win by a shot from American Cameron Young as he set a new winning total of 20-under-par at St Andrews.

The one disappointment for the Champion Golfer of the Year was that none of his family had been there to see him become just the fifth Australian to claim that title and first since Greg Norman in 1993.

Cameron Smith shows off Claret Jug to the fans after winning the 150th Open. Picture: Tom Russo.

“I don't have any family here,” said Smith in his press conference, during which he declined the chance to dismiss rumours that he’s set to join Norman’s LIV Golf circuit. “My dad was actually meant to come over and he pulled out at the last minute, basically.”

Explaining why, he added, laughing: “Just kind of the thought of doing all that travel for one week basically. Yeah, he's definitely kicking himself now.

“I really wish he was here too. It would have been such a cool week, even without this, to be at the home of golf. Dad loves his golf as well. It would have been awesome.

“I haven't looked at my phone yet. When you win golf tournaments, you have friends that you didn't even know were friends. So I'm sure it's going to be busy!”

Cameron Smith speaks to the media at a press conference after winning the 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Ian Rutherford.

In addition to Thomson, Nagle and Norman, Smith joined 1991 winner Ian Baker-Finch in landing the coveted prize.

“That's pretty cool,” he said of adding his name to the list. “It really hasn't sunk in yet. I don't think it will for a few weeks. Yeah, it's just unreal.”

“I think to win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer's highlight in their career. To do it around St Andrews, I think is just unbelievable. This place is so cool. I love the golf course. I love the town.”

It was Smith’s third win of the year, having already landed the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January then adding The Players’ Championship at Sawgrass in March.

He’d been knocking at the doors in majors and is delighted that one has finally opened for him. “I think it's just honestly belief,” he said. “I knew it wasn't going to be too long before I got one of these. I've knocked on the door, I think, maybe one too many times now. So it's nice to get it done.”

Smith was asked about a rumour that had circulated at St Andrews about him being set to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

“I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty not that good,” he replied before refusing to give a straight answer when he was then asked if he was interested in joining the so-called rebels.