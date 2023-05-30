Race to Dubai leader Rory McIlroy has handed the Genesis Scottish Open its latest big boost by confirming that he’ll be part of a star-studded field at The Renaissance Club in July.

Rory McIlroy in action at the 2021 abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The four-time major winner will be making just his eighth appearance in the event, which is now co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

McIlroy didn’t appear to be a fan of the Tom Doak-designed course at The Renaissance Club when the East Lothian venue staged the Rolex Series event for the first time in 2019.

The Northern Irishman then missed the cut when he returned in 2021 before sitting out last year’s edition, which attracted the strongest-ever field for a DP World Tour event outside the majors and WGCs.

“I’m pleased to be able to add the Genesis Scottish Open to my schedule again this season,” said McIlroy, who won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for a third time in January, when he held off LIV Golf player Patrick Reed in a thrilling title battle at Emirates Golf Club. “The Scottish fans have always been very supportive of me and it would be great to win a title in the home of golf.”

McIlroy’s best effort in the Scottish Open came when he finished joint-14th in 2014 at Royal Aberdeen - the week before he won The Open at Royal Liverpool.

The world No 3 will now be hoping history repeats itself when the Claret Jug event returns to the Merseyside venue straight after his latest warm up in the Scottish Open.

McIlroy joins a stellar field for the $9 million Rolex Series event, which takes place on 13-16 July. Scottie Scheffler, the newly-reinstated world No 1, had already confirmed his return to Scotland’s Golf Coast, as had fellow major winners Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose.

Also teeing up along with defending champion Schauffele are PGA Tour winners Sam Burns, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton, Seamus Power and Sungjae Im.

Ryder Cup star and former Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood will also be in the field along with top-ranked Scot Bob MacIntyre.

Premium hospitality packages for all four tournament days sold out in advance in 2022, so fans are encouraged to buy early.

A new Ticket+ package is already sold out for Sunday’s final round, with Green on 18 sold out for Friday and with limited availability over the weekend.