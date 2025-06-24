Bob MacIntyre's mind-blowing 2025 earnings and big last-day pushes on PGA Tour

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob MacIntyre has good reason to feel a contented man as he puts his feet up in Oban for a few days before gearing up for a Genesis Scottish Open title defence in a fortnight’s time.

The 28-year-old has reached the halfway point in his season with more than $5 million in the bank after producing some very consistent golf in just his second season as a full card holder on the US circuit.

On top of that, MacIntyre has cemented his position - he’s sitting 14th in the updated list - in the Official World Golf Ranking and also picked up some valuable Ryder Cup points.

Bob MacIntyre has lots of reasons to be feeling happy about his work in the opening half of the 2025 campaign | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

He’s fourth behind Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton on the European points list for September’s match in New York, with the top six after the Betfred British Masters and Tour Championship on 24 August securing automatic spots.

Since suffering a disappointing early exit on his eagerly-awaited return in The Masters in April, MacIntyre has made nine cuts in a row on the PGA Tour.

In total, he has earned $5,244,607 from 17 tournaments this season on the US circuit, with the bulk of that coming from his recent run of seven straight events.

He picked up $95,063 for a tie for 34th in the Truist Championship before earning $49,190 as he finished joint-47th behind world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in the PGA Championship.

Having added it to his schedule at a time when he felt his game was starting to click, the left-hander then had a pay-day worth $299,725 for a share of sixth spot in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Tying for 20th in The Memorial presented by Workday was worth $250,000 while he earned $44,600 after finishing joint-36th as the defending champion in the RBC Canadian Open.

Bob MacIntyre picked up a career-best cheque for $2.3 million for finishing runner-up in the US Open at Oakmont | Getty Images

MacIntyre may have agonisingly missed out on a maiden major win as J.J. Spaun finished birdie-birdie to deny him in the US Open, but his splendid week’s work at Oakmont earned him a career-best cheque for $2,322,000.

Add in the $252,562 he then picked up on Sunday for finishing in a share of 17th in the Travelers Championship and the Scot’s earnings in that seven-week run add up to a whopping $3.313,866. His career winnings on the PGA Tour now stand at a staggering $13,118,002.

As a result of his run of good form, he’s sitting 20th on the FedEx Cup points list, which means he’s almost certainly set to play in the first two Play-Off events later in the summer.

The top 70 after the Wyndham Championship get into the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis on 7-10 August, with the top 50 then teeing up the following week in the BMW Championship in Maryland.

Scot on course for season-ending Tour Championship

If MacIntyre is still in the top 30 at the end of the latter, he will get into the Tour Championship in Atlanta for the second year in a row and, unlike recent years, it will be a flat start for the players involved in the season finale.

MacIntyre’s stats so far on the PGA Tour this year show that he’s finishing off both rounds and tournaments strongly. He’s ranked seventh on the circuit in back-nine scoring with 34.72 and is 13th in round four scoring average with 69.

As for how his rounds have been put together, MacIntyre is in the top ten for approach play from 250-275 yards and 17th for approaches from 150-175 yards.

He’s 20th for total strokes gained with 0.961, 17th for strokes gained tee to green with 0.861 and 23rd for strokes gained off the tee with 0.398.

Bob MacIntyre is in the top 25 on the PGA Tour for strokes gained on the field off the tee | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Add in being 29th with 0.425 for strokes gained with approaches to the green and it’s been solid stuff and even his putting, which can be hot and cold, is currently a positive number in terms of strokes gained, sitting 71st with 0.101.

Having admitted he was ready to get home after being in the US for 11 straight weeks, MacIntyre will be delighted to be back on Scottish soil and equally so about his beloved shinty team, Oban Celtic, beating Glengarry last weekend to progress to the final of the Chieftain’s Cup.

Marquee group awaits for defending champion in Genesis Scottish Open

He’s sure to be in one of the marquee groups for the opening two days on his return to action in the $9 million Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, where Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are spearheading another world-class field.

MacIntyre’s return the following week to Royal Portrush for the 153rd Open will also be a more high-profile affair than when he made his major debut - an eye-catching one as he finished in the top ten behind Shane Lowry - in the same event at the County Antrim venue in 2019.