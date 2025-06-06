World No 1 Scottie Scheffler confirms Genesis Scottish Open appearance

Three-time major winner joins another stellar field for $9m Rolex Series event

Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1, has joined another stellar field for this year’s Genesis Scottish Open after confirming his return to The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

The three-time major winner had become a regular in the Rolex Series event before sitting out last year’s edition due to the Olympics - he won a gold medal in Paris - adding to a busy summer schedule.

His decision to restore the Genesis Scottish Open to his list of events this year is another massive boost to the $9 million tournament, which is part of both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler talks with his caddie Ted Scott during the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It means that the current top five in the Official World Golf Ranking will be teeing it up in Scotland’s Golf Coast, with Scheffler joining Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas in being announced by the organisers.

In addition, two others - European Ryder Cup duo Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka - in the current top ten in the global standings will be among Bob MacIntyre’s rivals as well as the Scot defends his title on 10-13 July.

American shot 63 at The Renaissance Club in 2021

After a slowish start to his 2025 campaign, Scheffler won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last month before successfully defending the title in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village last weekend.

The 28-year-old, who has racked up an astonishing 16 victories in just over three years, made his debut in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2021, carding a 63 in the second round as he finished in a tie for 12th behind Australian Min Woo Lee.

He then missed the cut the following year before posting scores of 68-65-67-70 to secure a share of third spot behind McIlroy, who finished birdie-birdie to pip MacIntyre, in 2023.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the Genesis Scottish Open next month,” admitted Scheffler of the only event he has played on the DP World Tour apart from the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland in 2022.

“It’s an event and a course I enjoy playing given we only get to play links golf a couple of times a year. Playing in such a strong field and in front of the Scottish fans is always fun for us.”

Women’s world No 1 Nelly Korda will also be in action in the home of golf this summer when she makes a debut appearance in the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Scheffler’s appearance on this occasion means that both the men’s and women’s world No 1s will be playing on Scottish soil this summer after Nelly Korda announced earlier this week that she is teeing up for the first time in the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

It takes place at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire a fortnight after the Genesis Scottish Open and both events should now be guaranteed to attract bumper crowds.

Enhanced fan experience includes gig by KT Tunstall

Others confirmed for the Genesis Scottish Open include former US Open champions Justin Rose and Matthew Fitzpatrick, as well as six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa and Genesis Championship title holder Byeong Hun An.

The absentees from the world’s top ten are sixth-ranked Russell Henley, former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau, who is ineligible for PGA Tour events due to being a LIV Golf player.

An enhanced fan experience at this year’s event will include a Fringe by the Tee pop-up stage that will see KT Tunstall, the Grammy-nominated, Brit Award-winning artist, fill a headline slot on the Saturday.