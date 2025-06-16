Bob MacIntyre pipped in 125th US Open by brilliant birdie-birdie finish

Scot now in strong position to make Ryder Cup team again after finishing runner-up at Oakmont

Even Bob MacIntyre applauded it while shouting “wow” and no wonder. J.J. Spaun had already produced the shot of his life to get his nose in front in a dramatic final hour or so in the 125th US Open and then finished off the job in style.

After a brilliant weekend performance at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, it looked as though MacIntyre, at the very worst, would get into a play-off after posting a clubhouse target of one-over-par and all he could do was wait and see.

But, while Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott and Sam Burns all came up short at the end of a brutal final day, Spaun came up with something special to deny the Oban man is his brave bid to become the first Scot to win a men’s major since Paul Lawrie at Carnoustie in the 1999 Open.

Bob MacIntyre reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 34-year-old Californian could have stood on the 17th tee all day and not hit a better tee shot at the driveable par 4, setting up a great eagle chance but being glad of his birdie at that point in the proceedings.

There was still hope for MacIntyre when Spaun found himself 64 feet from the hole with his approach at the last, but it was game over as he rolled in a birdie putt and, boy, did he enjoy that.

After opening with five straight 5s, he rallied superbly to sign off with a 72, winning by two shots from MacIntyre with a one-under total as he ended up as the only player in the field to finish in red figures.

It was Spaun’s second win on the PGA Tour after landing his breakthrough in the 2022 Valero Texas Open. His previous best finish in a major was a tie for 23rd in The Masters the same year, but this wasn’t exactly a bolt out of the blue.

Earlier this year, he’d come close to winning The Players Championship, coming up a ball roll shy of landing the game’s so-called fifth major before losing to Rory McIlroy in a play-off.

“I never thought I would be here holding this trophy,” admitted Spaun. “I’ve always had aspirations and dreams. I never knew what my ceiling was. I never knew how good I could be, but I’ve been resilient in my career and pushed through a lot of things.”

Spaun picked up a cheque for $4.3 million while MacIntyre’s consolation for his best major finish to date - his previous best was a tie for sixth in his first outing in the game’s marquee events in the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush - was a tidy $2.3 million.

“Obviously it didn't get off to the best of starts,” he said of a closing 68, which came on the back of an equally-impressive 69 on Saturday. “I was two over through the and then holed a lovely putt on par-5 fourth (from 58 feet) for eagle.That got me into somewhat of a groove and back in the golf tournament. Then the back nine was just all about fighting.”

Referring to play having been suspended for more than 90 minutes due to flooding, he added: “My previous rain delay comebacks haven't been strong. Today was a day that I said to myself, Why not? Why not it be me today? When I was going round, I just trusted myself, trusted my caddie Mike [Burrow], trusted all the work that I've done.”

American J.J. Spaun shows off the trophy after winning the 125th US Open in Pennsylvania | Warren Little/Getty Images

The performance is set to leave MacIntyre in a strong position in the battle to make Luke Donald’s European team for a Ryder Cup defence at Bethpage Black in September.