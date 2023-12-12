The nominees for the BBC Personality of the Year award have been confirmed. But who is favourite to win?

One of the most prestigious awards in the British sporting calendar, the nominees are in for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, which is set to take place later this month.

Won by Arsenal and England star Beth Mead last year, another Lionesses has entered the running again in 2023 with goalkeeper Mary Earps one of the big favourites for the award this year.

However, with the nominations now confirmed, we look at which sporting stars are the favourite for the award*.

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and could change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Mary Earps - 1/10 England and Man Utd goalkeeper Mary Earps is the current favourite to win the award after an outstanding year at club and country.

2 . Stuart Broad - 9/1 Regarded as one of the greatest Test bowlers of all time, could Stuart Broad lift the 2023 award?

3 . Katarina Johnson-Thompson - 14/1 A gold medal winner in Budapest, Katarina Johnson-Thompson could nab the award for athletics this year.