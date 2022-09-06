News you can trust since 1817
Emma Raducanu won the title of BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2021 after triumphing in the US Open Tennis Championship. Who will succeed her in 2022?

BBC Sports Personality of The Year 2022: Here are the 10 favourites to take the SPOTY crown this year - from Beth Mead to Tyson Fury

It may only be September but the competition to win one of the most highly-prized trophies in British sport is already hotting up.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:40 am

It’s yet to be decided when the BBC will hold its annual Sports Personality of the Year – with a problematic clash with the Football World Cup Final when it would traditionally take place on Sunday, December 18.

While we wait to see if it will be delayed to take into account the huge sporting event in Qatar – including any potential home countries success with Wales and England both competing – discussion is already well underway on who deserves to win the iconic trophy.

Previous winners have included the likes of Andy Murray, Chris Hoy, Lewis Hamilton, Linford Christie, Ian Botham and Steve Davis – with tennis player Emma Raducanu winning the 2021 event.

Here are the 10 sporting stars that the bookies think have the best chance of triumphing this year.

1. Beth Mead

England footballer Beth Mead is a hot 4/9 favourite to take the SPOTY title after helping to win the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 title, beating Germany in the final and landing the Top Goalscorer and Player of the Tournament awards into the bargain.

Photo: Naomi Baker

2. Harry Kane

England football captain Harry Kane is 10/1 to take the Sports Personality of the Year trophy in 2022 - odds that are likely to tumble if England make good progress in this year's World Cup.

Photo: Warren Little

3. Leah Williamson

Another member of the all-conquering Lionesses England football team is third favourite. Team captain Leah Williamson is 14/1 to add the SPOTY title.

Photo: Jan Kruger

4. Ronnie O'Sullivan

Snooker's Ronnie O'Sullivan is also 14/1 to take the BBC title in 2022, after becoming World Champion for the seventh time - equalling Stephen Hendry's long-held record.

Photo: Lewis Storey

