BBC Sports Personality of The Year 2022: Here are the 10 favourites to take the SPOTY crown this year - from Beth Mead to Tyson Fury
It may only be September but the competition to win one of the most highly-prized trophies in British sport is already hotting up.
It’s yet to be decided when the BBC will hold its annual Sports Personality of the Year – with a problematic clash with the Football World Cup Final when it would traditionally take place on Sunday, December 18.
While we wait to see if it will be delayed to take into account the huge sporting event in Qatar – including any potential home countries success with Wales and England both competing – discussion is already well underway on who deserves to win the iconic trophy.
Previous winners have included the likes of Andy Murray, Chris Hoy, Lewis Hamilton, Linford Christie, Ian Botham and Steve Davis – with tennis player Emma Raducanu winning the 2021 event.
Here are the 10 sporting stars that the bookies think have the best chance of triumphing this year.
