Here is a full list of every sportsperson to have won the BBC’s Sports Personality of the year award – from 1954 to 2021.

Awarding some of Britain’s top athletes, the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards have become a staple of the British sporting calendar.

Set to take place in Salford on Wednesday 21 December, the likes of Beth Mead, Ben Stokes and Ronnie O’Sullivan are all in the frame to be awarded the award this year at the dock10 studios in Media City.

Should any of the leading women in the frame for the award win, it would astonishingly be the first time the award have seen back-to-back winners be female – though with Lionesses Euro 2022 hero the favourite, it is possible we could see it happen.

But which sportspeople have won the awards over the last decade? Believe it or not, one Scot has won it three times in total. Have a look at our list and see which famous sports men and women have lifted the award since 2012.

2021: Emma Raducanu Teen tennis Emma Raducanu won the award last year and was the first female winner since Zara Tindall in 2006. With Beth Mead the favourite this year, could we have back to back female winners ever?

2020 - Lewis Hamilton Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton won his second BBC Spoty in 2020 after winning a record seventh Formula One World Drivers' Championship.

2019 - Ben Stokes England cricketer Ben Stokes won the 2019 award after helping his side win an astonishing ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time.

2018 - Geraint Thomas Cyclist Geraint Thomas was awarded the 2018 award after winning a number of races, including the Tour de France.