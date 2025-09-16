They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people have died following a crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

The crash, which involved a white Ford Fiesta car and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, happened between Slochd and Tomatin at around 7.10am on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 45-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, who were the occupants of the car, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Two male occupants of the van were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. They were later discharged.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The road was closed for more than seven hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers closed the road for several hours. | Google

Investigation ‘ongoing’ to establish circumstances of crash

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, from the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both people who died.

"Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing and we would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage which would assist our enquiry to get in touch.