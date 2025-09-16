Highland crash: Two people die after horror crash on A9 road between Slochd and Tomatin
Two people have died following a crash on the A9 in the Highlands.
The crash, which involved a white Ford Fiesta car and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, happened between Slochd and Tomatin at around 7.10am on Monday.
A 45-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, who were the occupants of the car, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Two male occupants of the van were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. They were later discharged.
The road was closed for more than seven hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.
Investigation ‘ongoing’ to establish circumstances of crash
Sergeant Chris Donaldson, from the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both people who died.
"Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing and we would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage which would assist our enquiry to get in touch.
"Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0441 of September 15.”
