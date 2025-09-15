Highland crash: A9 near Tomatin closed after two-vehicle crash as motorists told to avoid the area
A section of the A9 is closed after a crash involving two vehicles in the Highlands.
Emergency services were called to a crash between between Slochd and Tomatin at around 7.10am on Monday.
The type of vehicle is currently unknown. It has also not been confirmed if there have been any serious injuries.
Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for more information.
Emergency services remain on the scene.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
