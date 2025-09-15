Emergency services remain on the scene.

A section of the A9 is closed after a crash involving two vehicles in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to a crash between between Slochd and Tomatin at around 7.10am on Monday.

The type of vehicle is currently unknown. It has also not been confirmed if there have been any serious injuries.

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for more information.

