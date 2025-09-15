Highland crash: A9 near Tomatin closed after two-vehicle crash as motorists told to avoid the area

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 15th Sep 2025, 07:53 BST
Emergency services remain on the scene.

A section of the A9 is closed after a crash involving two vehicles in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to a crash between between Slochd and Tomatin at around 7.10am on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The type of vehicle is currently unknown. It has also not been confirmed if there have been any serious injuries.

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for more information.

Police were called to the scene at around 7.10am on Monday.placeholder image
Police were called to the scene at around 7.10am on Monday. | Google

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Emergency services remain on the scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Related topics:Emergency servicesHighlandMotoristsScotlandAmbulance service
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice