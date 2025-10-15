WWE Glasgow 2026: How to get tickets and presale for Road to Royal Rumble Tour at the OVO Hydro

Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre is among the WWE Superstars rumoured to appear at the OVO Hydro when the Road to Royal Rumble tour arrives in Glasgow next January. | Adobe Stock / Getty Images

WWE's Road to Royal Rumble tour will stop at Glasgow's OVO Hydro in 2026 - here's when tickets go on sale and how to get presale.

Scottish wrestling fans can officially get excited about the return of WWE to Glasgow, as we finally know when tickets for the Road To Royal Rumble tour will go on sale.

Announced back in September, the WWE Live event will take over the OVO Hydro on Saturday, January 10 2026, with tickets set to go on sale this Halloween. Its follows several successful events at the venue, including Monday Night Raw which saw John Cena make an appearance in the Scottish city earlier this year.

For those who would like to get tickets for WWE in Glasgow next year, here is everything you need to know - including presale information.

When is the WWE Road To Royal Rumble tour coming to Glasgow?

With dates set for the UK and Europe, WWE will take place in Glasgow on Saturday, January 10 2026.

While the OVO Hydro WWE Live event is part of the Road To Royal Rumble tour, there will also be be Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw events taking place on different dates.

Here is the full list for the UK and Europe below:

Thursday, January 8 - Road to Royal Rumble Tour at Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Friday, January 9 - Friday Night SmackDown at Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Saturday, January 10 - Road to Royal Rumble Tour at OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Sunday, January 11 - Road to Royal Rumble Tour at Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Monday, January 12 - Monday Night Raw at PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf, Germany

Tuesday, January 13 - Road to Royal Rumble Tour at SAP Arena, Mannheim, Germany

Thursday, January 15 - Road to Royal Rumble Tour at Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England

Friday, January 16 - Friday Night SmackDown at OVO Arena Wembley, London, England

Saturday, January 17 - Road to Royal Rumble Tour, Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland

Sunday, January 18 - Road to Royal Rumble Tour, Motorpoint Arena. Nottingham, England

Monday, January 19 - Monday Night Raw, The SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

When do tickets for WWE Glasgow 2026 go on sale?

General sale for WWE in Glasgow next year will begin at 10am on Friday, October 31, with tickets available via WWE’s own website as well as Ticketmaster.

This will cover all of the upcoming tour dates in the UK, as well as Germany, Denmark, Poland and Northern Ireland.

If you’re hoping to purchase tickets, Ticketmaster advise logging in ahead of the sale to join the waiting room which will open 15 minutes before, as well as using only one browser tab and device.

WWE Glasgow 2026 presale

If you aren’t keen on waiting until general sale begins, there are several WWE presales for Glasgow.

There will be exclusive fan presale for all upcoming tour dates open to those who register via the WWE website, with tickets to go on sale from 10am on Wednesday, October 29.

Then, just for WWE Glasgow, there are two further presales.

The first is only available to OVO Energy customers who have signed up for the company’s OVO Live rewards scheme using their membership number. This OVO WWE presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.

Finally, there is a separate presale through the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) newsletter. For access, you must sign up to the SEC newsletter before 4pm on Wednesday, October 29.

This is a Glasgow-exclusive venue presale for WWE’s Road To Royal Rumble tour, and tickets will go on sale from 10am on Thursday, October 30.

How to access all Glasgow WWE presales, at a glance WWE Presale Anyone can sign up using WWE registration link above

Presale starts at 10am on Wednesday, October 29 OVO Presale Only for OVO Energy customers

Presale starts at 10am on Wednesday, October 29 Glasgow venue presale Anyone can register by signing up for SEC newsletter before 4pm on Wednesday, October 29

Presale starts at 10am on Thursday, October 30

How much are WWE Glasgow 2026 tickets?

Ticket prices for WWE in Glasgow will range from £64.95 to £246.55 according to the OVO Hydro, not including fees.

There are also likely to be VIP packages available for those dedicated to making the most of the Road to Royal Rumble tour while it’s in Glasgow.

Do we know which WWE Superstars will appear in Glasgow?

Currently, we do not know which WWE Superstars will feature during the Glasgow show in 2026, as this information will be confirmed at a later date.

However, we do know it is likely that wrestlers including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, LA Knight and Jacob Fatu will be among those making an appearance - though this remains subject to change.

Also among those rumoured to appear during the Glasgow date of the Road to Royal Rumble tour is Scotland’s very own Drew McIntyre. Originally from Ayr, he was the first British wrestler to become a WWE champion.