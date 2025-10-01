Uniqlo Glasgow: Here's the exact date and time new Argyle Street store will open

The new Uniqlo on Glasgow’s Argyle Street. | Declan McConville

The new Uniqlo on Glasgow’s Argyle Street will open on Thursday, October 2.

Popular Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo will open their first store in Glasgow tomorrow.

The new shop on Argyle Street will be the company’s second in Scotland, following the opening of their flagship branch on Edinburgh’s Princes Street last year.

In a post shared on social media, Uniqlo’s chief operating officer Alessandro Dudech said: “Uniqlo is proud to continue investing in the UK retail landscape, further strengthening our presence in Scotland.”.

With the opening set for Thursday, here is everything you need to know about Uniqlo Glasgow.

Uniqlo Glasgow opening date

The new Uniqlo in Glasgow will open at 10am on Thursday, October 2.

Uniqlo’s regular opening times will see the store open from 9am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday, with reduced hours on Sunday, from 10am until 6pm.

Where is Glasgow’s new Uniqlo?

Glasgow’s first Uniqlo store is located at 135-153 Argyle Street.

The new Scottish branch will take over two large retail spaces inside the St Enoch’s Centre, including the former St Enoch Picture Theatre. It will span 1,100 square metres across two floors.

Much like the Edinburgh branch, the new Glasgow Uniqlo store will also include a Re.Uniqlo Studio, where customers can repair, remake and upcycle garments.

Uniqlo Glasgow opening offers

For the grand opening of Uniqlo Glasgow, the retailer is offering the first 100 customers who spend £60 or more on opening day and on Saturday, October 4 a free Uniqlo goodie bag.

Plus, the first 100 customers who head into the Argyle Street store to collect their order placed with Uniqlo’s Click and Collect will receive an “exciting gift”.

Shoppers queuing for the opening of Uniqlo Edinburgh. | Ian Georgeson Photography

In addition, if you use the Uniqlo app and scan your membership ID at checkout with any purchase you will automatically be entered into a competition to win a trip to Tokyo. You can find out more using the in-store QR codes.

New Argyle Street store will continue Uniqlo’s partnership with Social Bite

For the opening of the new Glasgow Uniqlo, the company will continue to partner with social enterprise Social Bite as it works towards ending homelessness.

As a result of this partnership, Uniqlo is working with Social Bite to develop recruitment pathways, including the creation of in-store opportunities, for those being supported by the charity.

Uniqlo donated 2,500 of their thermal Heattech range to Social Bite to be distributed around Scotland last winter. | Raymond Davies Photography

The initiative will also see Uniqlo staff in Glasgow volunteering at the Social Bite Cafe and assisting with clothing donations.