UB40 announces huge Glasgow 2026 gig - here's how to get tickets and presale
UB40 have announced a huge show in Glasgow next summer, as part of an 13-date UK arena tour.
The 11-piece band will play the OVO Hydro next June, following shows in cities including Brighton, Cardiff and London.
With UB40 to be joined by special guests Maxi Priest and Aswad, here’s everything you need to know about tickets and presales.
UB40 UK tour dates: When will the band play Glasgow?
UB40 will play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Thursday, June 11 2026. It is part of their 2026 UK tour, which will kick off in Brighton on Monday, June 1.
Here are all of UB40’s 2026 UK tour dates:
- Monday, June 01 2026 - Brighton Centre
- Wednesday, June 03 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff
- Friday, June 05 2026 - London OVO Arena Wembley
- Saturday, June 06 2026 - Manchester AO Arena
- Sunday, June 07 2026 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Tuesday, June 09 2026 - Hull Connexin Live
- Thursday, June 11 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Friday, June 12 2026 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- Saturday, June 13 2026 - Leeds First Direct Bank Arena
- Tuesday, June 16 2026 - Swansea Building Society Arena
- Wednesday, June 17 2026 - Plymouth Pavilions
- Thursday, June 18 2026 - Bournemouth BIC
- Saturday, June 20 2026 - Birmingham BP Pulse Live
When do tickets go on sale?
General sale for UB40 will begin at 9am on Friday, November 7 via sites including Ticketmaster and Ticketek.
To be in with the best chance of purchasing tickets, fans should make sure to register with their preferred ticket site in advance of the sale beginning. Other advice also includes ensuring only one browser tab and device is used per account.
UB40 presale
There are two presales available for UB40’s 2026 shows, including Glasgow.
The first is for fans registered for the UB40 newsletter. Sign up is available here, with artist presale beginning at 9am on Wednesday, November 5.
And for fans wishing to see UB40 in Glasgow, there is an additional OVO presale for customers of the energy firm who are registered for OVO Live which will begin at 9am on Wednesday, November 5.
How much are UB40 tickets?
Ticket prices for UB40’s Glasgow show will range from £45 to £65 at face value.
This is likely to vary from venue to venue, and also depending on fees and ticketing site. For their show at the OVO Hydro, price bands are likely to be as follows:
- Ultimate Tickets: £65
- Standing: £55
- Reserved Seating A: £65
- Reserved Seating B: £52.50
- Reserved Seating C: £45
Are there any restrictions?
If you’re planning on getting tickets, be aware that only over 14s will be allowed in the standing area. Anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult over 18.
In addition, level 3 of the OVO Hydro is only accessible by stairs. Together with level 2, these seats may be unsuitable for those with mobility issues or who are uncomfortable with heights.
