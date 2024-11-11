UB40 have a date with Scotland. | Getty Images

One of Britain’s all-time best-selling bands are coming to Scotland.

Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, UB40 have sold over 70 million albums of their distinctive reggae pop worldwide.

Along the way they have had over 50 top 40 UK singles and been nominated for Grammy and Brit Awards.

Frontman Ali Campbell left the band in 2008 and has since performed under the name ‘UB40 featuring Ali Campbell’.

The current itineration of UB40 features Robin Campbell (vocals & guitar), James Brown (drums), Earl Falconer (vocals & bass), Norman Hassan (vocals & percussion), Martin Meredith (keyboards & saxophone), Laurence Parry (trumpet & trombone), Jahred Gordon (keyboards), Ian Thompson (saxophone), Gilly G (MC vocals) Matt Doyle (lead vocals & guitar) and Matt Campbell (backing vocals). .

They are currently on a UK arena tour playing songs from their 21 studio albums and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are UB40 playing Glasgow?

UB40 play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their latest tour on Saturday, November 16.

Who is supporting UB40 at their Scottish gigs?

UB40 are being supported on their Glasgow fate by legendary musical collective Soul II Soul. Led by Jazzy B, the group are best known for their number one global hit Back to Life and have won two Grammy Awards and two Brit nominations. They have disbanded a couple of times in the last 20 years but are now back and playing live. It’s not a support slot you’ll want to miss, so make sure you get down early.

What are the stage times for UB40 in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6pm, Soul II Soul will start their set at 7pm, and UB40 are expected to take to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm. The event finishes at 10.55pm.

Are tickets still available for UB40 ?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £55.65 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at UB40’s Hydro gig?

Standing areas are over-14s only. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas all under-14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely UB40 setlist?

Expect to hear most of - if not all - of the following songs, taken from a recent concert in Birmingham.

Here I Am (Come and Take Me) Keep on Moving Maybe Tomorrow / Anything Mi Chat Homely Girl Sing Our Own Song One in Ten Home Please Don't Make Me Cry Bring Me Your Cup You Don't Call Anymore / Me Nah Leave Yet Fool Me Once The Keeper Many Rivers to Cross Cherry Oh Baby Gimme Little Sign Wear You to the Ball Red Red Wine Food For Thought / Forever Blue Kingston Town Can't Help Falling in Love

What’s the likely Soul II Soul setlist?

Here’s what the band are playing on the current tour.